Remembering the Heroes: Stories of Wang Hongchun and Liu Jianmin from the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team

Tragic Loss of Heroes: Wang Hongchun and Liu Jianmin Sacrifice Their Lives in Heavy Rain Rescue

Beijing mourns the loss of two brave members of the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team, Wang Hongchun and Liu Jianmin, who tragically lost their lives during a daring rescue mission in the midst of heavy rain and floods. The heroic duo, who were both hailed as “heroes” by their fellow team members, met a devastating fate while on an assault boat during a rescue operation.

On the afternoon of August 4, a reporter visited the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team to gather more information about Wang Hongchun and Liu Jianmin from their long-time teammates. It was revealed that when the flood struck, the two courageous individuals were together on the same assault boat. As the raging waters and towering four-meter-high waves tossed the boat uncontrollably, Liu Jianmin’s final words to Wang Hongchun, codenamed “23” within the team, were to put on the only life-saving trap available on board – a lifebuoy.

The news of the tragic incident cast a solemn atmosphere over the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team, leading the members to change their WeChat profile pictures to black and white as a sign of mourning. Citizens from all around came forward to express their condolences and willingness to donate. One young man from Yungang, Fengtai, even offered a significant donation of 10,000 yuan to the families of the fallen heroes. However, the captain, following the team’s discipline and the wishes of the bereaved families, politely declined all external donations.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the rest of the team continued their tireless efforts in flood control and disaster relief. The staircases of the team’s headquarters were covered with buoyancy vests, a constant reminder of their ongoing rescue missions. Among the vests was a symbol of survival – one worn by the sole team member who miraculously escaped the clutches of the raging floodwaters.

The survivor, known as “Sensible,” shared his heart-wrenching experience of falling into the water and being swept away from the boat with the reporter. In the face of uncertainty and impending danger, Liu Jianmin selflessly handed the only lifebuoy to Wang Hongchun, emphasizing the importance of her survival. It was an act that exemplified the extraordinary test of human compassion in extreme circumstances. Despite knowing the significance of the lifebuoy, none of the team members hesitated in giving it to Wang Hongchun without any discussion.

Tragically, the assault boat was once again capsized by the overpowering current, separating “Sensible” and the other team members. The floodwaters carried him more than 100 meters away from the boat, and his comrades disappeared from sight within moments. “Sensible” clung to hope, deploying every ounce of strength to stay afloat. Eventually, a passing tree struck him, dislocating his shoulder. His survival, however, was providentially ensured when another tree floating downstream knocked him out of the water.

The camaraderie and selflessness displayed by Liu Jianmin were also fondly remembered by his teammates. Known for his caring and kind-hearted nature, Liu Jianmin joined the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team in 2021 as a “freshman.” Prior to that, he had worked as a full-time firefighter and volunteered for a public welfare organization. Respectful of the Blue Sky Rescue Team, Liu Jianmin decided to join their ranks, earning the admiration and respect of his fellow team members.

Team leader “Lightning” described Liu Jianmin as a thoughtful and considerate individual who always went above and beyond to help others. He would offer rides to team members who did not have their own vehicles and made sure everyone had sufficient headlamps during night rescues. “Lightning” also tearfully recalled the box of snacks Liu Jianmin had bought for him and the rest of the team members. It was a small gesture that spoke volumes about Liu Jianmin’s kind and generous nature.

Wang Hongchun, the only female member of the team, had a deep passion for becoming a soldier. Unfortunately, she was unable to fulfill her dream, leading her to adopt the code name “23” as a reminder of her regret. Her teammates fondly remember her cheerful and lively spirit, describing her as the “pistachio” of the team. Wang Hongchun was the earliest member of the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team and remained devoted to her role since its establishment in 2013.

Teammate “Pingping” shared memories of their shared adventures, climbing mountains together, and marking routes for fellow mountaineering enthusiasts. Even after all these years, Wang Hongchun’s equipment, purchased with great care, is still preserved as a testament to her commitment and dedication.

The loss of Wang Hongchun and Liu Jianmin has left a void within the Fangshan Blue Sky Rescue Team. These selfless individuals who displayed unwavering courage and dedication in the face of danger will always be remembered as heroes. Their sacrifice serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by rescue workers who put their lives on the line to save others. The citizens of Beijing continue to mourn this tragic loss as they honor their brave heroes.

