Remembering the Martyrs and Saluting the Heroes



On April 3, representatives of young pioneers from the Cuiwei Branch of Lu’an Road Primary School in Hefei City remembered the martyrs at the Shushan Martyrs Cemetery.

Tomb-sweeping day is approaching, and memorial activities are carried out in various places to remember the martyrs and express their condolences.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cao Li

On April 3, the young pioneers and teacher representatives of the Cuiwei Branch of Lu’an Road Primary School in Hefei City remembered the martyrs at the Shushan Martyrs Cemetery.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cao Li

On April 3, 82-year-old Duan Minxi came from Anshan to the Shenyang Martyrs Cemetery to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea to pay homage to his father Duan Jiafu.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 3, 74-year-old Dong Changlan came from Beijing to the Shenyang Martyrs Cemetery to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea to pay homage to his father Yin Lun.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

On April 3, students from Shenyang No. 143 Middle School presented flowers to the monument at the Shenyang Martyrs Cemetery to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pan Yulong

