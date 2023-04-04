

Commemorating the revolutionary martyrs and inheriting the red gene——Jinhua Pujiang Firefighting launched various forms of activities to sacrifice heroes during the Qingming Festival



Inherit the red gene, pursue the footsteps of heroes, inherit the will of the martyrs, and carry forward the revolutionary tradition. To commemorate the heroes and martyrs, let the red gene be integrated into the blood, and let the spirit of heroes and martyrs be passed on from generation to generation. On April 3, the Pujiang County Fire and Rescue Brigade carried out various forms of Qingming sacrifice activities with the theme of “Remembering the Revolutionary Martyrs and Inheriting the Red Gene”.

Cherish the spirit of heroes and remain firm in our responsibilities and missions. The brigade organized all fire rescue personnel to learn to sing the revolutionary songs “Hymn to Heroes” and “March of the Heroic Army” by watching red movies such as “Blood Oath” and “He Shuheng”. Through learning and exchanges, fire rescue personnel have received a revolutionary baptism ideologically, enhanced their sense of historical mission and responsibility, and further strengthened their ideals and beliefs in realizing communism.

Pay homage to heroes and martyrs and inspire strength to forge ahead. The brigade used online platforms such as “China Heroes Network, Qingming Online Memorial to Heroes, and Zhejiang Revolutionary Martyrs Memorial Hall” to watch the exemplary spirit and heroic deeds of heroes and martyrs through online memorial methods such as “presenting flowers”, “lighting candles” and “messaging messages”, deeply Cherish their glorious deeds, remember their noble character, educate and guide the team members to inherit and carry forward the heroic spirit, fulfill their duties, work hard in their posts, and shine for the fire rescue team. At the same time, all the commanders and fighters were organized to go to the monument of Zheng Yinbo, a revolutionary martyr in Zhengzhai Town, to carry out activities to commemorate the martyrs. In front of the Monument to the Revolutionary Martyrs, all the commanders and fighters lined up neatly, took off their hats and stood in silence for three minutes, laying wreaths to the heroes and heroes to express their deep memory of the heroes and heroes.

Propaganda timely rain to prevent “burning” before it happens. The brigade set up a persuasion point at the entrance of the cemetery, distributed fire protection knowledge publicity materials to the passing masses, and encouraged the masses to exchange lighters, matches and other items for sacrificial flowers. Fire safety precautions, as well as basic common sense such as how to call the police in case of fire, deal with initial fires, escape and self-rescue, etc., advocate citizens to “green sacrifice and sweep, civilized sacrifice” to jointly protect green water and green mountains.