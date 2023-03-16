wandering the galaxies never seemed to tire him. The proof was that evening. He started inconspicuously, at least it seemed that way to me. None of his star teammates (Danilo Perez – piano, John Patitucci – double bass, Brian Blade – drums) did not heat up their instruments too much in the first “songs”. . Tuning into their frequency was not the easiest, I myself was at times embarrassed. But, minute by minute I got into their mode and in the end I was richly rewarded. It was evident how all four actors enjoy their time on stage, they know how to forget to their instrumental mastery and drifting on the waves of shared imagination.

I dare say that Wayne was completely over the top in the last decade of his life and turned his entire rich musical life into a kind of synthesis, where of course you can hear the reverberations of Weather Report, Davis, Coltrane… But only as a kind of reverberation of a big bang. Maybe Miles’ Bitches Brew was the cod, but who knows. Shorter League musicians always have their own rules.