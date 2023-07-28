Remini: Application photo with artificial intelligence? – News

The comments on the video are almost universally enthusiastic: “Brilliant”, “the orange blazer is so pretty”. Nobody seems to notice that in the last picture the fingers of the hand, which is casually pushed into the pocket of the suit trousers, look strangely long.

The fingers are one of several weak points in the AI ​​of such apps, says Aron David, host at the WDR news format tickr. Sometimes they seem too long, sometimes you suddenly have six on one hand. And anyway: Aron David did the self-test with the Remini app – and is not really convinced so far.

Remini app in self test

When the app showed him the first AI-generated photos of himself in a business suit and with a smart smile, he thought: “That’s not me.” The skin is much smoother, the teeth different, and he didn’t recognize himself in the pose either. Friends to whom he showed the pictures, on the other hand, were enthusiastic. His conclusion: “Super exciting – but in real life I wouldn’t dare to use such a picture for an application.” The risk that the difference between the photo and reality in the job interview could be noticed negatively is too great for him.

“Young companies don’t expect real photos”

That depends entirely on the type of company you want to apply to, says Stefan Gerth from the Bochum agency application.net. A young agency, for example, does not have the expectation that the applicant looks exactly the same in real life as in the photo – “they know such tools and know that in advance”. Basically, you have to weigh things up very carefully: what kind of company is it, what culture does it have, does it really fit? “You just have to use your common sense.”

An AI-generated application photo is a good solution when things have to be done quickly. “For example, if an employer says over the phone, ‘Hey, just send me your documents quickly’.” Possible advantage of an AI-generated photo: You already signal to the employer that you are interested in such tools and techniques, that you are open to them and that you can use them. “You show: I know such apps and trends, I understand your culture.”