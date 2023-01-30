According to the regional economic bulletin published by the Bank of the Republic, between July-September 2022, the Coffee Region registered $230.2 million dollars in remittances, which represented an annual growth of 2.8% higher than in the period former. The variation of this value converted into Colombian pesos was 17.0%, driven by the increase in the quarterly average exchange rate.

Quindío and Caldas received remittances of $57.9 and $49.9 million dollars, respectively, both with increases of 11.4% and 2.2%, in that order, compared to the third quarter of 2021, in the first department for which higher amounts sent from all the countries in the sample, and Caldas by promotions with the United States and the United Kingdom, ranking Quindío as the seventh recipient of remittances in Colombia and Caldas in the tenth position.

For its part, although Risaralda obtained the highest foreign exchange income in the region with $122.4 million dollars and continued in fourth place among the departments that received the most remittances in the country, it showed a reduction in the study quarter, due to the smaller amounts sent from Chile and Spain, while those from the United States and the United Kingdom rose.