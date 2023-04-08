The District Court of Berlin-Neukölln has upheld the lawsuit brought by the Neukölln district against the well-known Arab Remmo clan for the eviction of a confiscated villa in the Buckow district. The district went to court after the family failed to voluntarily vacate the building by the end of October 2021. In addition, the court ruled that the family had to pay the district 6,800 euros plus interest for outstanding rent payments.

Villa and 76 other properties confiscated in 2018 The judgment is not final. The district can nevertheless insist on an immediate eviction. However, the defendant could avert this if they paid a security deposit of 10,200 euros, a court spokeswoman said. However, if the district also deposited this sum, it could have the villa vacated immediately. The building is one of 77 properties confiscated by the Berlin public prosecutor in 2018. According to the authorities, these were not bought with legal money. The house and property belong to the state of Berlin, the district of Neukölln is responsible for it as a municipality. Initially, nothing had changed in the tenancy. Later, however, the district saw the relationship of trust disturbed and terminated the lease.

to AG Berlin-Neukölln, judgment of April 6th, 2023 – 10 C 485/21 Editorial office beck-aktuell, April 6, 2023 (dpa).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

