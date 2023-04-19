Home » Remnant 2: a trailer presents the skills of the Handler and his four-legged helper
Remnant 2: a trailer presents the skills of the Handler and his four-legged helper

Remnant 2: a trailer presents the skills of the Handler and his four-legged helper

Gearbox and developers Gunfire Games have released a new trailer Of Remnant 2 in which they present theHandler and his faithful four-legged companion who will lend a hand to players even in the most difficult situations.

This pairing is described as gods handyman able to get away with pretty much almost any possible scenario. In fact, in the role of the Handler, the player can target enemies with firearms of various kinds, while the quadruped can tear apart and immobilize other targets, depending on the command given. If desired, it is even possible to transform the dog into a sort of tank, which attracts the attention of enemies, guaranteeing greater freedom of action for the whole team.

Not only that, for the series “dog is man’s best friend”, when the two are close they automatically regenerate each other’s health, even faster if pamper yourself your companion.

The skill branch of this class improves the support which it can offer to allies, for example by increasing their movement speed, reducing the time it takes to get a downed teammate back to their feet, or by granting area-of-effect healing.

Remnant 2 will be available this summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It is a third-person shooter for single player or that can be tackled in the company of two other players, sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. If you want to know more, here’s our special with everything we know about Remnant 2.

