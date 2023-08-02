Remnants of gang members are captured thanks to the siege in Cabañas

A homeboy from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) responsible for several crimes was arrested by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) thanks to the security fence installed in the department of Cabañas.

One of those apprehended is Luis Alfredo Velázquez Cruz, who within the structure is also known by the alias “Pacún.”

“Cruz is an MS-13 homeboy responsible for several crimes that harmed dozens of Salvadoran families. This subject will no longer harm innocent people, thanks to the Cabañas siege,” the PNC explained.

🔴 LAST MINUTE: ANOTHER GANG MEMBER CAPTURED AT THE SECURITY FENCE IN CABAÑAS This is Luis Alfredo Velázquez Cruz, alias “Pacún”, he is an MS13 homeboy, responsible for several crimes that harmed dozens of Salvadoran families. pic.twitter.com/y43FAmOfHX – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 2, 2023

Likewise, another dangerous terrorist from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who used different types of weapons when gang members committed murders was captured.

This is René Alexander Martínez Henríquez, who within the structure is also known by the alias “Old”.

Martínez Henríquez was arrested in the Maquilishuat canton, in the municipality of Ilobasco, as part of the actions of the siege in the place.

🔴 LAST MOMENT: GANG MEMBERS CONTINUE TO FALL THANKS TO THE FENCE IN CABAÑAS Special Forces captured René Alexander Martínez Henríquez, alias “Old Man”, in the Maquilishuat canton, Ilobasco. This subject was in charge of mobilizing the weapons of his gang at the time of… pic.twitter.com/Enb4Fe5Ix0 – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 2, 2023

Authorities added that he has a record of charges of illegally carrying a firearm, terrorist organizations and sexual harassment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

