Home » Remnants of gang members are captured thanks to the siege in Cabañas
News

Remnants of gang members are captured thanks to the siege in Cabañas

by admin
Remnants of gang members are captured thanks to the siege in Cabañas

A homeboy from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) responsible for several crimes was arrested by agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces of El Salvador (FAES) thanks to the security fence installed in the department of Cabañas.

One of those apprehended is Luis Alfredo Velázquez Cruz, who within the structure is also known by the alias “Pacún.”

“Cruz is an MS-13 homeboy responsible for several crimes that harmed dozens of Salvadoran families. This subject will no longer harm innocent people, thanks to the Cabañas siege,” the PNC explained.

Likewise, another dangerous terrorist from the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who used different types of weapons when gang members committed murders was captured.

This is René Alexander Martínez Henríquez, who within the structure is also known by the alias “Old”.

Martínez Henríquez was arrested in the Maquilishuat canton, in the municipality of Ilobasco, as part of the actions of the siege in the place.

Authorities added that he has a record of charges of illegally carrying a firearm, terrorist organizations and sexual harassment.

See also  The No Vax government displaced by the virus. Forza Italia warns: "Science commands"

You may also like

Santa Marta with one of the lowest unemployment...

Because of drone attacks – Russian authorities are...

Buses Alegres service is launched to transport salvadorans...

Young patrolwoman was murdered and stripped of her...

“The Bachelorette”: The cutest candidates in this episode...

How does diet influence the quality and life...

Capitol Police Launch Appeal for Shelter as Reports...

Arévalo leads vote intention for second round in...

Welcome to the test laboratory in Germany

They wanted to take the liquor, but they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy