Mar 25, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

During a speech, the general director of the ISSS, Dr. Mónica Ayala, reported that the investment for the La Ceiba Comprehensive Specialized Outpatient Care Center was $5.5 million.

This figure was compared to the one projected by the traditional FMLN party who had budgeted spending $13 million dollars for the remodeling, that is, the current government used only 42.30% of what was budgeted.

The facilities have a pharmacy, radiology and images, a clinical laboratory and a Customer Service area. The services will be attended from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night.

In addition, 1,300 new hemodialysis slots will be enabled and the Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Training area will be established.



