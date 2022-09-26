Renato Zero’s screams in front of Giorgia Meloni’s hotel: “It’s a regime, bitchy! Vote for me ** what you are” news/le_urla_di_renato_zero_davanti_allhotel_della_meloni_questo_e_un_regime-9645277/&el=player_ex_9645727″>

“Are we not going to the hotel anymore?” This is a regime, it is a regime. Vote the m … what you are! ». Copyright Renato Zero. So the Roman artist blurted out last night as he was returning to the Parco dei Principi hotel after singing at the Circus Maximus for the third consecutive evening. The singer lost his temper and railed against the many people – journalists and security officers – who were stationed in front of the hotel entrance, effectively preventing his black Jeep from reaching the garage and above all the tired limbs of the King of Sorcini ( class 1950) to reach mattress and pillow. As is well known, in fact, the hotel was the headquarters of the headquarters of the Brothers of Italy where Giorgia Meloni held a press conference just last night after the first exit polls.

To send Renato Zero into a rage, probably a mix of tiredness and antipathy towards the premier in pectore. In fact, last Friday, before the debut of his mini tour in Rome, he had expressed his opinion regarding the upcoming elections: «We were very happy with Draghi, if he had managed to finish the mandate we could have reorganized everything calmly. Instead we go to vote as if we were making the football pool ticket, we don’t know anyone. At one time we had Saragat, Almirante, Togliatti, Nenni who went around, talked, showed up, talked with the Church … ».