The SPÖ Upper Austria saw a “respectable result” for the SPÖ and Governor Peter Kaiser, despite the clear losses compared to 2018. After all, they stayed first by far. The big goal “a 4th in front” was not achieved, but only in Vienna, Burgenland and Vorarlberg is the respective governor’s party over 40 percent, explained state manager Florian Koppler to the APA. He saw no debate about the party leadership in Carinthia.

At the federal level, however, he did not rule out internal discussions. In the federal government, direct elections, such as those carried out in Upper Austria, could serve as a model, said Koppler. Of course there are different discussions and different opinions on topics and people, but these will be identified in the committees in order to be able to be effective in the National Council elections next year.

Rendi-Wagner: “The result hurts”

Federal party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner made no secret of her disappointment. “It’s a result that hurts,” she said upon her arrival at the government building in Klagenfurt. On the one hand, she explains the losses by saying that all the governing state parties lost votes because of the crises. On the other hand, the leadership discussion in the federal SPÖ is also a pity.

The election result of the Carinthian SPÖ was also “due to time”, Rendi-Wagner referred to the record inflation. Ruling parties are currently taking losses everywhere. But certainly “discussions in the social democracy would not have benefited the SPÖ, but rather the political competitor”. After all, the almost 40 percent for the SPÖ is “a clear voter mandate that (governor, note) Peter Kaiser and his team should fulfill”.

Vorarlberg SPÖ boss attacks Doskozil

After the disappointing SPÖ election result in Carinthia, Vorarlberg SPÖ leader Gabriele Sprickler-Falschlunger attacked Burgenland’s governor Hans Peter Doskozil head-on and stood behind federal party leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner. It was “completely incomprehensible to her how one can be so lacking in solidarity and fuel an internal party discussion every time before an election,” Sprickler-Falschlunger attacked Doskozil sharply in the APA interview.

She stands “one hundred percent” behind Rendi-Wagner. This should also be the top candidate in the upcoming National Council elections. Doskozil, on the other hand, should “finally take part in some body at federal level and be open about criticism there”. “He’s not man enough to have a discussion in the committees. He’s hiding in Burgenland and doesn’t have the courage to cross the border and take part in the meetings,” said the Vorarlberg SPÖ leader. In this context, Sprickler-Falschlunger also put the women’s aspect up for discussion. She is convinced that a man at the head of the party from his own ranks “would not be shot” like Rendi-Wagner in this case. In view of such an approach as that of Doskozil, the federal SPÖ will never be able to win elections. In any case, Rendi-Wagner has her full support – she is “clever, intelligent” and represents the right content, according to Sprickler-Falschlunger.

She has “no doubt that the disputes at the federal level play a major role in the losses in Carinthia.” “I’m very sorry for the Carinthian social democracy, especially for Peter Kaiser. I appreciate him very much as a very committed governor who acts extremely progressive and exemplary, especially in educational matters,” said the Vorarlberg chairwoman. Nevertheless, the Carinthian SPÖ remained in first place by a wide margin.

