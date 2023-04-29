15
Renew your driver’s license before June 20, 2023 and avoid penalties – El Diario
The Ministry of Transportation is calling on citizens whose driving license expired between January 1 and 31, 2022, to renew it before June 20, 2023, the deadline to complete the process.
According to the Runt, of the 4,628,609 licenses that expired in this period of time455,334 have been renewed so far, that is, there are still 4,173,275 to be renewed.
“Our called a los Colombians what If their driver’s license expired between January 1 and 31, 2022, it is necessary for them to carry out this procedure before June 20, after this date it is not possible to extend the term. Also, it is important to clarify that those people who have their license expired outside of this date or it appears that it is about to expire must renew it according to its expiration date. said the Vice Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo
It is important to note that those who do not renew their license before June 20, could receive a $309,336 voucher; In addition, the immobilization of the vehicle.
To renew the driver’s license, it is necessary to follow the following steps:
-
Be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry (RUNT)
-
Be safe and secure for fines and violations of traffic regulations, which can be validated on the SIMIT website
-
Approach a Driver Recognition Center (CRC), to pay the fees for the procedure and perform the physical, mental and motor coordination examination, which must be approved
-
Approach the traffic agency of your city to renew the driver’s license, paying the values stipulated for the procedure.
