Renewable alternative energy, the future is now

A step towards global sustainability as the most promising solution to ensure a sustainable and clean future.

Amid growing concerns about climate change and the need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, renewable energy is being presented as a move towards a more environmentally conscious global economy. These energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal are quickly becoming the fundamental pillars of the energy matrix.

The reasons why the future lies in renewable energies must be based on the benefit to society and the environment, to combat climate change. By using renewable sources, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced and global warming is mitigated. Solar power and wind power, in particular, have become leaders in the fight against climate change, as they generate electricity without releasing CO2 or other dangerous pollutants.

environmental justice

Social movements are definitely rooted in the demands of thousands of local conflicts around the world, and they are also increasingly becoming a central axis of the environmental discussion.

It is also about human rights where, from the conceptual point of view, the environmental dimension is integrated into the right of people, it makes important contributions to a more general reflection on the role of basic people’s rights. At the same time, from a strategic point of view, it facilitates the relationship of environmental movements with other groups that work in the field of participation and recognition, which favors their extension and expansion in the long term.

energy transition

In this search towards cleaner and more sustainable sources, it is crucial to explore the options available to transform and replace elements of fossil origin, such as gas, oil and coal. These can significantly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal, have established themselves as prominent options to replace fossil fuels.

Solar power captures sunlight and converts it into electricity through solar panels, while wind power harnesses the force of the wind to generate power.

Hydroelectric power uses the force of water in rivers and dams, and geothermal energy harnesses the Earth’s internal heat.

Possibly from the tactical point of view the main challenge is in the leap to the development and implementation of environmental policies. It is not a simple step, since an in-depth implementation of the concept of environmental justice requires a global rethinking not only of the results of environmental policies and planning, but also of the roots through which decisions are made, which supposes an element of rupture for many of the institutions and power structures created.

Environmental justice is here to stay, and although it is difficult to foresee its evolution, it is undoubtedly called to be a basic axis of environmental policy in this century.

Renewable energy

– Solar Panels capture the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity.

– Wind turbines (wind energy) take advantage of the force of the wind.

– Hydroelectric plants use the energy of water in rivers and reservoirs.

– Geothermal energy extracts heat from the Earth.

– Organic matter, such as agricultural and forest residues, are used to generate

electricity and heat.

These renewable sources do not emit carbon dioxide during

its operation and are practically inexhaustible.

