STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW) For the period 1 March to 31 March, Renewcell 1 produced approximately 1,150 tonnes of

prime quality dissolving pulp (within specification for Circulose®). About 1,300 tonnes were delivered to customers during the period. Total production output at Renewcell 1, including prime

quality, was approximately 1,350 tonnes of dissolving pulp during the period.

