Recently, the Ministry of Education announced the 2022 special major research projects for teachers of ideological and political theory courses in colleges and universities after strict evaluation by organized experts and public announcement to the public. A total of 13 projects were approved nationwide, and Renmin University of China was approved for 4 projects, namely:

A major research project for teachers of ideological and political courses in colleges and universities

The special major research project for teachers of ideological and political courses in colleges and universities is a newly added major project of the Humanities and Social Sciences Project of the Ministry of Education. The “Five Grasps” work concept of “Five Grasps”, namely, the speed of project completion management, the influence of achievement management, the growth of team management, and the new students through cross-cutting management, in order to enhance the overall leadership, organization, planning and service of the school, through focusing on projects Forward-looking, basic, comprehensive, strategic, and scientific, we implement whole-process and refined management and services for topic selection planning, application training, application guidance, mid-term management, and project completion acceptance. In this declaration work, the scientific research management department of the school cooperated with the School of Marxism to actively mobilize and organize efficiently, providing sufficient assistance and guarantee for the completion of this declaration work.

The report of the 15th Party Congress of the school clearly stated that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the construction of ideological and political theory courses, and to grasp the role of “providing more ‘golden lessons’ for the teaching of ideological and political courses in large, medium and small schools across the country”, We must continue to take the construction of ideological and political theory courses as the basic project, soul project, and strategic project of school development. At the same time, Renmin University of China has been actively promoting the discipline construction of various philosophy and social sciences through organized scientific research, promoting the construction of a philosophy and social science discipline system, academic system, and discourse system with Chinese characteristics, with China‘s independent knowledge system as the core, and striving to be The school has embarked on a new road to build a world-class university with Chinese characteristics and has gathered a majestic scientific research force.