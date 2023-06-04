Renowned actor accused of robbery defends himself

The ‘Until Money Do Us Part’ actor accused of robbery said in a public statement: “It makes me angry that this is happening.”

This is the actor’s second statement regarding the complaint, which was made public through a television program.

He spoke after being informed of Lorena Rovira’s complaint that the renowned actor robbed her while she was being interviewed for the La Red de Caracol Televisión program. “We found out he was the thief, he came out with my bag, he was in the van for five minutes, and then someone else takes the bag out of the van. He took the opportunity to remove the bag when I was not paying attention, “said the woman.

Hasta que la plata nos parte, a 2006 production, is one of the best-known of the telenovelas in which Víctor Hugo Cabrera appeared and for which he is remembered. After a ten-year hiatus, the actor made a triumphant return to acting in the film El Gran Bingo, also starring Carlos Benjumea and María Cecilia Botero.

After learning of the actor’s apparent theft, Cabrera came forward and stated in a video on Instagram: “I have never stolen anything, so this lady is making accusations through the media without really knowing what happened. In a video that was posted in a “story” format, Víctor said, “there is nothing left for me but to accumulate this evidence and thank my audience.”

After receiving a barrage of criticism for what appeared to be the loss of 700,000 pesos in cash, credit cards and other items, the actor spoke again this Saturday, June 3,

At the moment, the case is still being investigated, and according to Lorena Rovira: “The police officers realized what had happened on camera, and he, who was also checking the monitor, did not want to accept the situation. He only said that he was going to call a lawyer, but there is evidence and evidence on camera, he assures that this was not possible and that it was not him.