Renowned actress underwent facial surgery to look younger

Renowned actress underwent facial surgery to look younger

The well-known Colombian actress Alina Lozano, who is strongly criticized for having a sentimental relationship with a 23-year-old young man, He showed through his social networks how it turned out after undergoing facial surgery.

The woman, who is over 50 years oldmanaged, through this surgical intervention, “to get rid of a few years.”

In her publication, the actress of ‘Peter the scaly’ says that “lThe procedures performed will make it look fresher, without losing any detail of its essence“. Before the revelation of these images, the comments did not wait.

they took many years“,”She still looks like the boy’s mom“, “It was regal, especially since it is not a change that is appreciated very natural“, “They changed everything, so much so that she doesn’t look like her“, “With longer hair and a different type of cut, she would look younger and more beautiful.“, “Spectacular, I loved it“, were some of the opinions they wrote users of social networks.

It is worth mentioning that Alina Lozano and Jim Velásquez have been in a relationship for several months. In some interviews with national media, the couple has recounted that everything started by an invitation to create content for social networks.

