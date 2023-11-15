Renowned Author Shen Nian Delivers Lecture at Changsha Lushan Foreign Language Experiment Middle School

The Second Yuelu Book Club Hosts “Reading Hometown for Happy Growth” Lecture at Changsha Lushan Foreign Language Experiment Middle School

Huasheng Online News on November 15th (all-media trainee reporter Zeng Guanlin, correspondent Song Kecheng) On November 15th, one of the theme activities of the second Yuelu Book Club, “Reading Hometown for Happy Growth” famous lectures entered the campus and entered the Changsha Lushan Foreign Language Experiment In the middle school, Shen Nian, winner of the 8th Lu Xun Literature Award and vice chairman of the Hunan Writers Association, gave a theme lecture to the children.

Dongting Lake is the second largest freshwater lake in China. It has the reputation of “Dongting is famous for being famous all over the world“. In the past 20 years, Shen Nian has made more than a hundred in-depth visits to Dongting Lake and the Yangtze River. He has seen the fate of migratory birds, fish, elk, finless porpoise and other creatures and the changes in human affairs in the changing times. He has written his experiences and thoughts as “Great Lakes News.” This work is a Great Lakes literary work with a distinctive southern regional flavor and a characteristic ecological literary sample recording the changes of Dongting Lake in the new era.

At the event, Shen Nian shared his Lu Xun Literature Award-winning work “News from the Great Lake” and discussed and thought about the gradual changes in ecology and human world in the changing times.

On the same day, Changsha Lushan Foreign Language Experimental Middle School was awarded the “Executive Director Unit of the Primary and Secondary School Reading Research Branch of the Hunan Provincial Education Society.”

