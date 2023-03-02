In recent weeks the reform has given something to talk aboutraising many reactions and positions among Colombians.

The truth is that the world is changing and thanks to this they have redefined the labor expectations of workers, who increasingly seek better benefits and greater flexibilityespecially after the pandemic that revealed new working methods.

In fact, there is a clear trend in the new generations that are no longer satisfied with traditional schedules and conventional benefits, Rather, they are in a constant search for job opportunities that allow them to develop their career in an environment conducive to a more balanced and satisfying life.

And it is that productivity is no longer necessarily linked to time in the office, but to the ability to meet goals, take more advantage of moments of face-to-face connection and remote work, have the freedom to travel and the flexibility to work from other places, Enjoy a balanced family and social life, while promoting your career.

Faced with this phenomenon, a renowned company that operates in Colombia announced the changes it will have for its workers. It is about Unilever that, in search of improving its innovation standards, will provide more and better tools and benefits to its administrative collaborators in the country, understanding that there are many ways of living the work.

Unilever benefits for its workers in Colombia

These tools range from more days off, flexibility in the working day, the opportunity to get to know different cultures when working from anywhere, to benefits for those new to maternity and paternity. All this increasing the number of days off, which almost doubles those required by law.

This was recently stated by the company through a statement in which it explained the new advantages in terms of labor flexibility. Some of them are:

11 days off per year in addition to the legal ones.

Employees will be able to use them, either enjoying special family dates, taking care of important personal moments, extending a bridge or managing to reduce their work week to 4 days.

Extended Paternity, Maternity and Marriage Leave, also applicable to same-sex couples.

Now mothers will have the possibility of being with their baby during the first 5 months of life, exceeding the time established by law. In addition, they will be able to work part-time for 4 weeks after her return, allowing them to enjoy more time together in the first 6 months of their newborn’s life.

Likewise, the extension of the Paternity Leave time includes 6 additional weeks to the legal ones, in order to give parents that important space for bonding with their baby and a better balance in care work.

Just Married

The newlyweds will have the possibility of adding another 5 days off per marriage, doubling their days off that year.

Work in other locations in Colombia and the world

Employees may work for up to 3 months from anywhere in Colombia and the world. This is looking for people to be able to work without borders and live new experiences and cultures, while developing their career at Unilever.

Flexible Friday shift.

Possibility of shortening the day of every Friday until 1PM, with a perspective of productivity oriented to the fulfillment of objectives.

Gloria Valdelamar, director of human resources for Unilever in Colombia, spoke about the reasons that motivated the company to think about these labor policies:

“We are in the next era of work and we need as leaders to learn what the new generations are looking for, listen more to our people and have the openness to evolve our way of working, not only with hybrid work models, but also by providing tools and benefits of flexibility and inviting each person to empower themselves with their well-being.At Unilever Colombia we are committed to providing an innovative, flexible and healthy work environment that allows our people to achieve a better balance, while generating an impact on the business and developing their career and purpose,” said Valdelamar.

By offering these kinds of benefits in an increasingly competitive marketplace, companies like Unilever are not only meeting the demands of their workforce, but also becoming attractive employers to attract and retain top talent.