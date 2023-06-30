Renowned Cuban Writer Carlos Alberto Montaner Dies at 80 in Madrid

Renowned Cuban Writer and Political Analyst Carlos Alberto Montaner Passes Away

Madrid, Spain – Carlos Alberto Montaner, a prominent Cuban writer, journalist, and political analyst, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 80. His family announced his demise, citing that Montaner had been battling a neurodegenerative disease. Since 2022, he had relocated from Miami to Madrid, where he spent his final moments surrounded by loved ones.

The family released a statement expressing gratitude towards Spanish public health professionals, the Right to Die with Dignity Association, and all relatives and friends who had provided support during Montaner’s illness. They acknowledged the affection shown towards him in the final stage of his prolific life, which was marked by a staunch defense of individual liberties.

Prior to his passing, Montaner bid farewell to a lifelong career in journalism through an article titled “My Last Column,” published in various media outlets, including CyberCuba, where he was a regular collaborator. In this final piece, Montaner revealed that he had been diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare brain disease that hindered his ability to converse and read beyond headlines.

Born in Havana on April 3, 1943, Montaner had been in exile since the 1960s due to his active involvement in the fight for democracy in Cuba and his advocacy for freedom of expression in Latin America. At the young age of 17, he faced a 20-year prison sentence in Cuba on accusations of participating in resistance organizations against the Fidel Castro regime. Montaner consistently denied the government’s claim that he belonged to a terrorist cell that had planted explosives in public places in Havana.

However, Montaner managed to escape from a juvenile prison and sought refuge in the Honduran embassy. From there, he was granted safe passage to the United States, where he pursued a Literature degree at the University of Miami. Subsequently, he taught at a university in Puerto Rico before traveling to Madrid in 1970 to pursue doctoral studies at the Complutense University.

Throughout his career, Montaner maintained ties with Spanish liberal groups during the transition to democracy. Over time, he acquired American and Spanish nationalities, residing primarily in Madrid since 1970. He also had an office in Miami for several years and, from 2010 onwards, spent more time in Miami due to his commentary work with CNN in Spanish.

Montaner’s opposition to the Castro government remained steadfast in recent decades. He founded his own party in 1990 and established the Cuban Liberal Union, summoning Christian Democrat and Social Democrat exiles to constitute the Cuban Democratic Platform in Madrid. Montaner served as the vice president of the Liberal International from 1992 to 2012.

The late intellectual’s extensive body of work encompassed various political, social, and cultural subjects, translated into numerous languages. Beginning his career in the 1960s, Montaner quickly emerged as one of the most influential commentators in the Spanish-speaking world. He contributed to numerous international newspapers and magazines, including CNN in Spanish, The Country, and ABC.

In addition to his journalistic endeavors, Montaner authored over twenty books, consisting of essays, novels, and short stories. Notable works include “Castro in the Gorbachev era,” “How and why communism disappeared,” “Freedom, the key to prosperity,” “Journey to the heart of Cuba,” and “Manual of the perfect Latin American idiot,” co-written with Plinio Apuleyo Mendoza and Álvaro Vargas Llosa. His novels include “Trip to the heart of Cuba,” “Perromundo,” and “The Colonel’s Wife.”

Montaner received numerous awards and honors throughout his career, recognizing his contributions to freedom of expression and democracy. Among these were the Ortega y Gasset Award and the King of Spain Award. Despite threats and persecution from the Cuban regime, Montaner remained committed to defending human rights and democracy in Latin America, earning him a reputation as an authoritative and respected voice on these matters.

Reflecting on his life in his memoir “Without Going Further,” published in 2019, Montaner wrote, “The time has come to recap. You have to pack your bags. Disappearing is a thankless activity that is only justified because it is the only irrefutable proof that we have lived.”

The funeral of this esteemed Cuban intellectual will be held in an intimate and private ceremony in Madrid, Spain.

