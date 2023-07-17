Renowned Detective Ángel Martínez Resigns from Former President Juan Orlando Hernández’s Defense Team

Renowned Detective Resigns from Juan Orlando Hernández’s Legal Defense Team Before Trial

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – In a surprising turn of events, esteemed detective Ángel Martínez announced his resignation from the legal defense team of former President Juan Orlando Hernández on Monday, July 17. Hernández, who is facing trial on February 5, 2024, was left stunned by the sudden departure of Martínez.

In a YouTube video, Martínez revealed his decision and expressed gratitude towards Hernández’s defense attorney, Raymond Colon, for the opportunity to be part of the high-profile trial. However, Martínez also voiced his dissatisfaction with the defense strategy employed, leading him to step down.

“We believe in this man, Juan Orlando Hernández, but we do not agree with how the defense is being handled,” Martínez said in the video. “Our involvement in this case would only hinder their efforts to win. That’s why we resigned from the case of the century.”

In addition to concerns about the defense strategy, Martínez disclosed his dissatisfaction with the payment terms for his services. He argued that there were insufficient resources allocated for the defense, describing the compensation offered as merely a “tip.” Martínez firmly expressed his belief that such limited resources would not be enough to secure a favorable outcome in the trial.

The resignation of Ángel Martínez has undoubtedly caused ripples in the legal community and raised eyebrows among observers tracking the case. Martínez’s reputation as a seasoned detective and his significant experience in high-profile investigations have made his withdrawal from Hernández’s defense team all the more noteworthy.

As news of Martínez’s resignation spreads, speculation about the impact it will have on Hernández’s trial is mounting. With the case termed the “trial of the century,” the sudden departure of such a prominent member from the defense team is expected to have significant consequences.

It remains to be seen how this setback will affect the preparations for the trial and whether Hernández’s defense team will secure a suitable replacement for Martínez. As the trial date draws closer, all eyes will be on the legal proceedings surrounding the former Honduran president.

