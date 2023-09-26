Renowned Internist, Cardiologist, and Rheumatologist Dr. William Jana Tactuk Passes Away

Renowned Doctor William Jana Tactuk Passes Away

Renowned internist, cardiologist, and rheumatologist, Dr. William Jana Tactuk, has sadly passed away in the United States. The 83-year-old doctor, who had been facing health problems, leaves behind a legacy of exceptional service and contributions to the field of medicine.

Born on February 3, 1938, Dr. William Jana Tactuk was the eldest child of Salin Jana and Estela Tactuk. His parents, a Syrian father and Dominican mother, raised a family of seven children. He accomplished his medical education with honors at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, graduating on October 28, 1960.

Throughout his career, Dr. Jana Tactuk achieved numerous accolades and held prominent positions in various institutions and companies. Following his postgraduate studies in the United States, he obtained his doctorate in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, and Rheumatology from the prestigious Cleveland Clinic in Ohio in 1967.

Dr. Jana Tactuk made significant contributions in the healthcare industry, serving as the Chief of Medicine at Fairview Park Hospital in Cleveland from 1969 to 1971. He also held teaching positions at INTEC and UNPHU, where he was a professor of Medicine from 1977 to 1982. Additionally, he served as the head of the Department of Rheumatology at the Salvador Gautier Hospital from 1976 to 1979. His commitment to education extended to his role as the rector of INCE University in 1999.

Beyond his medical achievements, Dr. Jana Tactuk found success in the media industry. Since 2006, he co-produced the television program “CIEN PERCENTO” alongside anesthesiologist Dr. José Francisco Alcántara, also known as “Fanfan.” He also hosted a health section in “MAGAZINE 110” once a week with Dr. Julito Hazim.

Dr. Jana Tactuk’s contributions to public service were also notable. He served as the General Director of IDSS and was a member of its Board of Directors until September 2004. Moreover, his accomplishments were recognized by the Senate of the Republic and the Otorhinolaryngology Center, among others.

Outside of his professional life, Dr. Jana Tactuk was an active member of society. He was the president of the Lebanese-Syrian-Palestinian Club and served on the Council of Directors of the Gómez Patiño Clinic.

The news of Dr. William Jana Tactuk’s passing has saddened the medical community and the wider public. His dedication to his profession and his contributions to medicine will be remembered for years to come. The legacy he leaves behind serves as an inspiration for future generations of doctors.

The funeral arrangements for Dr. Jana Tactuk are currently being organized, and further details will be shared in due course. The loss of such a respected and accomplished medical professional is deeply felt, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt in the medical community and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

