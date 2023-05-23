Renowned journalist attacked the legacy of Diomedes Díaz; his sons answered him

“I never understood the multi-day tribute that the country paid to Diomedes Diaz after his death. He was a unique, extraordinary vallenato singer and composer. But a dismal symbol of the most base, most deplorable machismo, the one that we need to eradicate from Colombia if we do not want to continue leading the lists of mistreatment and murders of women at the hands of their partners.”.

With this paragraph, the Semana journalist, Salud Hernández Mora, begins the opinion column ‘Social sanction for Diomedes Díaz’ in which she criticizes the protection policies towards women in Colombia.

In the article, the journalist uses the name of the Vallenato music singer to illustrate machismo in Colombia, criticizing his personal life and the relationship he had with the mothers of his children.

“I do not at all affirm that Diomedes beat or murdered his companions. It’s just that it’s a lousy example of life and should have social sanction. It is necessary to remove consciences and change cultures in a society that is too permissive with machismo, the origin of violence against women”, expressed Hernández Mora in the opinion column in which he addresses cases of femicide and violence against women that have occurred in the country in recent months.

Following these statements, Lily Díaz, daughter of Diomedes Díaz, through her social networks asked her colleague for consistency. “The most horrible article I have ever read in my life. @saludhernandezmora we are going to start managing professional ethics and stop using the name of a man that the whole of Colombia loves, not only because of his human quality, but because of his talent… Who praises and then criticizes? Let’s start coordinating”, reads a post on Instagram.

In ‘Social Sanction for Diomedes Díaz’, Salud Hernández also criticized the women’s protection policies of the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and gave as an example the murder of Erika Aponte, a woman murdered a few weeks ago by her sentimental ex-partner in a shopping center in the capital of the country, who had denounced her ex-husband for domestic violence days before the macabre event.