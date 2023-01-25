Home News Renowned journalist from Caracol says goodbye to cameras due to serious health problems
News

Renowned journalist from Caracol says goodbye to cameras due to serious health problems

by admin
Renowned journalist from Caracol says goodbye to cameras due to serious health problems

Diego Alfonso Guauque, one of the reporters for the Séptimo Día television program, announced on his social networks that he will be off the air for a while due to a medical complication.

I am going to be absent from the show for a couple of weeks or even months due to health reasons. At the beginning of the year they discovered that I have a sarcoma inside my abdomen, they did some biopsies and they found it.”, he commented in a video that he uploaded to Instagram on January 23.

In the same video, he announced that he was going to undergo surgery at the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá hospital, in order to treat the sarcoma that was located in the abdomen area.

After the surgical intervention, the journalist said that he was happy after leaving the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, and explained that in the operation they removed a large part of the sarcoma (tumor); however, it was not possible to extract it in its entirety as planned.

Coming? Chemotherapy, but knowing exactly what I have there is going to know exactly what chemo to apply to me. I am not going to let this defeat me, they are obstacles that arise in life and I am going to achieve it. We are going to make it. My daughter needs her father, there is me; my wife needs her husband and I will be there for many more years; I think journalism also needs me, I’ll be there. Hard!”, he expressed.

See also  Many places strengthen the supervision of off-campus training fees and government guidance prices are ready to come out_Sina News

You may also like

These are the authors who will be at...

Authorities in Cesar activate preventive security plans for...

Ski resorts around the world usher in peak...

Subject tried to throw blocks of marijuana inside...

Otoniel pleads guilty to drug trafficking in the...

China CDC released the national new crown infection...

This is how the crime of the dj...

The Colombian women’s league will last five months...

Street inhabitant dying before the gaze of the...

Hitmen in Pitalito

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy