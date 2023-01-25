Diego Alfonso Guauque, one of the reporters for the Séptimo Día television program, announced on his social networks that he will be off the air for a while due to a medical complication.

“I am going to be absent from the show for a couple of weeks or even months due to health reasons. At the beginning of the year they discovered that I have a sarcoma inside my abdomen, they did some biopsies and they found it.”, he commented in a video that he uploaded to Instagram on January 23.

In the same video, he announced that he was going to undergo surgery at the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá hospital, in order to treat the sarcoma that was located in the abdomen area.

After the surgical intervention, the journalist said that he was happy after leaving the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, and explained that in the operation they removed a large part of the sarcoma (tumor); however, it was not possible to extract it in its entirety as planned.

“Coming? Chemotherapy, but knowing exactly what I have there is going to know exactly what chemo to apply to me. I am not going to let this defeat me, they are obstacles that arise in life and I am going to achieve it. We are going to make it. My daughter needs her father, there is me; my wife needs her husband and I will be there for many more years; I think journalism also needs me, I’ll be there. Hard!”, he expressed.