Home » Renowned leader of the Mi Nueva Esperanza settlement died in Bogotá
News

Renowned leader of the Mi Nueva Esperanza settlement died in Bogotá

by admin
Renowned leader of the Mi Nueva Esperanza settlement died in Bogotá

Mrs. Alix Mirian Aguilar Marín- Leader of the Association of United Women of Casanare – ASMUC -and Leader of the Mi Nueva Esperanza Settlement, died in the city of Bogotá, due to cancer.

As a leader, he led several social mobilizations around decent housing in Yopal and Casanare, in the same way his work was a fundamental part of the elaboration of the diagnosis for public housing policy.

After facing complications and the progression of the disease, her death was registered in the Colombian capital, for which her companions are making a collection to cover her funeral expenses.

For more information and contributions, those interested can contact the president of the ASMUC association Marcela Cely 3012906991

Peace in his grave

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  National Land Agency inaugurated office in Arauca – news

You may also like

Pure enjoyment: Top chefs seduce at the “Tavolata”

Father and son missing after landslide in San...

33 sheep found dead on Osttiroler Alm –...

It is impossible not to make you cry...

Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US

Xi’an: Youth volunteer service “love to help test”...

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy