Renowned leader of the Mi Nueva Esperanza settlement died in Bogotá

Mrs. Alix Mirian Aguilar Marín- Leader of the Association of United Women of Casanare – ASMUC -and Leader of the Mi Nueva Esperanza Settlement, died in the city of Bogotá, due to cancer.

As a leader, he led several social mobilizations around decent housing in Yopal and Casanare, in the same way his work was a fundamental part of the elaboration of the diagnosis for public housing policy.

After facing complications and the progression of the disease, her death was registered in the Colombian capital, for which her companions are making a collection to cover her funeral expenses.

For more information and contributions, those interested can contact the president of the ASMUC association Marcela Cely 3012906991

Peace in his grave

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

