Rental and leasing of a building including operating facilities (ECJ)

Art. 135 para. 2 sentence 1 letter c VAT Directive shall be interpreted as meaning that it does not apply to the leasing of permanently installed devices and machines if this leasing is ancillary to a main leasing of a building, which is part of a contract concluded between the same parties and referred to in Article 135(1)(1) .l of this guideline tax-exempt lease agreement is provided, and these services form an economically uniform service ( ECJ, judgment of May 4, 2023 – C 516/21 “Tax Office X”).

§ 4 No. 12 sentence 2 UStG Among other things, the rental and leasing of machines and other devices of all kinds that belong to an operating system (operating devices), even if they are essential components of a property, are not tax-free.

Art. 135 para. 1 letter l VAT Directive also stipulates that the Member States exempt rental and leasing from the tax. According to

Art. 135 para. 2 letter c VAT Directive the rental of permanently installed devices and machines is excluded.

Facts and procedure: In the years 2010 to 2014, plaintiff Y rented out a stable building for rearing turkeys with permanently installed devices and machines as part of a lease agreement. These devices and machines included, inter alia, an industrial conveyor spiral for feeding the turkeys and a heating, ventilation and lighting system to ensure a temperature and lighting appropriate to the developmental stage of the animals, which ensured that the turkeys were within the specified time under the conditions required to reach their Conditions required for slaughter were raised. These devices and machines were specially designed for the use of the building as a turkey rearing house.

According to the terms of the lease agreement, Y received a uniform payment for the use of the breeding stables and the equipment and machines. Y assumed that his service for the lease would be VAT-free overall.

The tax office, on the other hand, took the view that the lease of the devices and machines in question was not exempt from sales tax and that the agreed uniform fee, of which 20% was attributable to the machines and devices, was subject to sales tax in this respect. It issued tax change notices for the years in dispute.

Referring to the case law of the BFH and the ECJ, the FG of the first instance took the view that the service in question must be completely tax-free when leasing. In the opinion of this court, the provision of devices and machines was an ancillary service to the provision of the breeding stable and, like this, must be tax-free (see Gehm,

The BFH supported the ECJ on the revision of the FA

decision of May 26, 2021 – VR 22/20 the following questions for a preliminary decision (see Rapp/Engelhardt,

Covers the tax liability of the rental of permanently installed devices and machines according to

Art. 135 para. 2 letter c VAT Directive

only the isolated (independent) rental of such devices and machines or also

the renting (leasing) of such devices and machines, which are carried out on the basis of a building lease between the same parties (and as an ancillary service to this).

Art. 135 para. 1 letter l VAT Directive is tax free?

The ECJ has now responded as follows:

Art. 135 para. 2 sentence 1 letter c VAT Directive shall be interpreted as meaning that it does not apply to the leasing of permanently installed devices and machines if this leasing is ancillary to a main leasing of a building, which is part of a contract concluded between the same parties and referred to in Article 135(1)(1) .l of this Directive tax-exempt lease is provided, and such services a

economically consistent performance

the image.

The dispute relates to the leasing of a breeding stall and the installations permanently installed in this building, which are specially adapted to this breeding, the leasing contract being concluded between the same parties and for a uniform fee. It is for the referring court to determine whether, as seems obvious, those services constitute a single economic service.

If this is the case, it follows from the case law of the ECJ that in the case of an economically uniform service, which is composed of a Art. 135 para. 1 letter l VAT Directive main service exempt from VAT in the form of leasing or renting out a piece of real estate and one with the main service

inextricably linked ancillary servicethe after Art. 135 para. 2 sentence 1 letter c VAT Directive is fundamentally excluded from this exemption Ancillary service is to be treated in the same way as the main service for tax purposes. It is also for the national court to determine whether the services making up such an economically single service are principal or ancillary.

ECJ, judgment of May 4, 2023 – C 516/21 “Finanzamt X”, published on the

