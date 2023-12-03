Rentals in Hialeah for December? This is what experts point out

The rental situation in Hialeah, Miami is becoming increasingly difficult, with significant increases in rent and a shortage of available apartments, according to a recent report from the Miami newspaper El Nuevo Herald. The report indicates that Hialeah has fallen to the fourth most sought-after city for renters in Florida, behind Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami.

The report from the RentCafé agency highlights the shortage of apartments available for rent in Hialeah, with a 30% decrease compared to last year. The city has also fallen in rankings for saved searches and favorite properties, indicating a lack of demand due to the housing shortage.

While Hialeah was previously ranked as the third most attractive city for renters in Florida, the lack of affordable housing remains a problem. Despite a housing boom in the city over the past five years, the absence of rent is still a challenge that residents face.

In response to the housing shortage, the Municipal Council has formed a committee to find solutions and offer short-term housing alternatives. However, residents have already begun finding their own ways to adapt to the housing shortage, such as using efficiencies or mobile homes, which the government aims to regulate with new city ordinances.

The rental situation in Hialeah reflects a larger trend in South Florida, where finding an affordable rental in December is increasingly difficult. With Orlando surpassing Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami as the most sought-after city for renters in Florida, the housing crisis in South Florida is becoming more pressing by the day.