«I’ve always respected Matteo Renzi and I’ve always thought he plays in a half that isn’t his. Certainly, if he wanted it, we could work in harmony on different themes. But the Italians have chosen in the elections by whom they want to be governed».

Berlusconi’s compliments to Renzi: a “friendship” that dates back to 2010

It is not a statement from the escaped sen, that of Silvio Berlusconi delivered to Corriere della Sera. In fact, the admiration for Renzi dates back to many years ago, when the leader of Italia Viva was prime minister and secretary of the Democratic Party, and even earlier, when Berlusconi, prime minister, received the then simple mayor of Florence in Arcore, provoking indignant reactions among the democrats (it was December 2010 and the Knight said to Renzi the famous phrase «you look like me»). And more than once in the following years the old leader of Forza Italia, in the perennial search for a possible successor who never arrived, let himself go with flattering words towards the young political opponent: «He does have the quid, he could be he’s my heir as leader of the centre-right, it’s a pity he got the wrong playing field» and so on. Nothing new, then? Not really, because the fact that the hand towards Renzi is reaching out again right now, in a moment of strong tension in the majority and in particular between Forza Italia and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, is not accidental. Berlusconi wants to send a clear signal to his heir, accused without even too many pretenses of disregard: we are necessary for the continuation of the government and therefore you must listen to us. Otherwise….

Talk to daughter-in-law (Renzi) because mother-in-law (Meloni) understands

In the same interview with Corriere della Sera in which he launches his praises of Renzi, in fact, Berlusconi tells Meloni two things: “I am the only guarantor of my party’s political line” and “Meloni knows that if you need my advice, I’m here”. And therefore he asks for greater sharing of the choices: “In the future, some decision-making mechanisms will have to be developed better, with a sharing upstream, avoiding that the problems fall on the work of the Parliament”. In this context, flattering Renzi therefore has the double effect for Berlusconi of dividing the opposition even more than it already is (depicting Renzi as a friend of the centre-right further distances the Third Pole from a Pd still sensitive to the sirens of the M5s) and to “threaten” Prime Minister Meloni about the possibility of other political paths for her Forza Italia. Berlusconi, who in recent days has had the opportunity to complain about the lack of institutional positions, in short, asks his de facto, even if not elective, heir for consideration and gratitude.

Renzi plays along and reciprocates the words of esteem: “Meloni ungrateful”

Renzi for his part is in the game. And it is no coincidence that he underlines his respect for the elderly leader of Forza Italia using the very word gratitude. «Berlusconi is Berlusconi: you can love him, you can hate him, but you know who he is. And also for this reason that I find the boos that Piazza della Meloni has reserved for him ungenerous – says Renzi with reference to the bad reception given to the Cavaliere last Sunday, at the tenth anniversary of the Brothers of Italy -. I’ve never voted for Berlusconi, but seeing the historic center-right leader booed by those he helps keep in government struck me as politically short-sighted and humanly ungenerous. Without Forza Italia, Meloni goes home. And whoever boos Berlusconi should remember that he owes him everything ».

The goal is not to become a majority but to unhinge the bipolar system

Renzi then does not hide a convergence of issues with Berlusconi: from the Mes to justice that Minister Carlo Nordio wants to reform in a guaranteeing sense, there are many points in common. And in this Renzi also distinguishes himself from the co-leader of the third pole Carlo Calenda, who has an attitude of openness more towards Meloni than towards Berlusconi. But, beyond the differences between them, where do the two centrist leaders want to go? Of course, the goal is not, as their detractors from the M5s and the Democratic Party maliciously claim, to join the Melonian majority. Quite the opposite: to blow up a bipolarity that they deem false to create a large space in the center that will be decisive in the future political landscape. And it is clear that both point to the votes of the moderates of the center-right, votes that now only Berlusconi’s personality keeps tied to the bandwagon of Meloni (and of a Salvini on the way out), but that when Berlusconi is gone they could be free exit.