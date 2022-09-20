Listen to the audio version of the article

The eighteenth legislature, the last with 630 deputies and 315 senators, is about to close its doors with all its load of decrees and budget variances to deal first with the Covid emergency and, subsequently, also with the energy crisis with the consequent surge of inflation. On 13 October, with the first session of the new Parliament, at the same time as the start of the new legislature, the current one, now at sunset, will end after just under 4 years and seven months from its birth. Since then, three governments have succeeded in Palazzo Chigi (“Conte 1” in yellow-green hues, “Conte 2” in yellow and red, and “Draghi 1” of national unity) and as many as 306 deputies and senators have changed their shirts. In total, the passage from one Group to another reached 468. This is not an absolute record, because in the 17th legislature there were 569 “movements” with the involvement of 348 parliamentarians. But the attraction of parliamentarians to the “revolving doors” of the chambers remained high, to say the least: one third of outgoing deputies and senators changed their political position with respect to the time of election in Parliament. A large group to say the least, which would occupy more than half of the benches in the new Chambers with the “light” structure, and which sees among its ranks some of the protagonists of the current electoral campaign: from the leader of IV (now an ally of Action ), Matteo Renzi, who five years ago ran with the Pd, to Luigi Di Maio, at the time a point man (and then political leader) of the M5S and now at the helm of Civic Commitment, up to the current ministers Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini , passed from Fi to Action, and to Vincenzo Spadafora, pentastellato minister in the “Conte2” and now in the running for Ic. Among others, another of the party leaders at the center of the electoral competition also changed his jersey: Gianluigi Paragone, elected in the Five Stars and now at the helm of Italexit for Italy.

The “non stop” of the exiles

With the Chambers dissolved already in July and with the early elections approaching, the long wave of jacket changes in Parliament does not stop. In mid-September another dozen refugees ended up in the spotlight. At the Chamber Antonio Lombardo left Together for the future to move to the Mixed Group. From Forza Italia, Antonio Pentangelo, Vincenzo Labriola, Veronica Giannone and the former M5S, who joined the formation led by Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Dall’Osso about a year ago, left to join the “Mixed”. Same path for the “dimaiana” Margherita Del Sesto and for the former leader of the Carroccio Francesco Zicchieri, already protagonist of a short stay in the Italia Viva group. As the election date of 25 September approaches, the appeal of the Fdi group grows, given the lead in all polls. In Parliament, the last to knock on Giorgia Meloni’s door were Felice Maurizio d’Ettore from the Mixed Group, Dario Bond from Fi, and Gianfranco Di Sarno from M5S. Among the exits of the groups to which they belong in recent months also those to merge into the “Mixed” (from Fi) of the Minister of the Public Administration, Renato Brunetta, and (from the M5S) of the Minister for Relations with the Parliament Federico D’Incà, but both they have not re-nominated to enter the next Parliament.

In just over 4 and a half years, almost 470 changes of jersey

In Parliament that of the exiles is not a new phenomenon. But during the eighteenth legislature the “revolving doors” of the chambers were affected by intense traffic. In just over four and a half years, there were almost 470 changes of shirt and involved over 300 parliamentarians. The first real wave took shape at the end of the summer of 2019, at the time of the transition from “Conte1” to “Conte 2”, with 51 relocations within the Groups, largely due to Matteo Renzi’s break with the Democratic Party . Which led to the birth of the Italia viva Group (originally 25 deputies and 15 senators). In parallel with Mario Draghi’s arrival at Palazzo Chigi at the beginning of 2021, there were then over 40 movements between the groups, which rose to 95 in the following three months. Another 31 Group changes characterized the match for the Quirinale at the dawn of 2022. The last major shock in the parliamentary halls was fueled by the summer split into the Five Star Movement, with the creation by Luigi Di Maio of the Together Group for future in which 52 originally merged between former Five Star deputies and senators.

Over 170 exits from the M5S

The group that suffered the most important haemorrhage of parliamentarians is that of the M5S. At the beginning of September, 173 parliamentarians emerged from the formation led by Giuseppe Conte, on the basis of a survey by OpenPolis. But, considering two new entries, the balance was -171. The balance, between entries and exits, of Forza Italia (-52) was also negative, as was that of the Democratic Party (-30).

About a hundred parliamentarians who have changed groups several times

Also at the beginning of September 2022, 99 deputies and senators had changed groups more than once. But the bar has already risen further above 100 as a result of the very latest movements. Fourteen parliamentarians even made 4 group changes.