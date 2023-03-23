10
Let’s arm ourselves and go. There are many objectives in the words of the M5s leader Giuseppe Conte, who yesterday complained a lot about the attitude of the parties after the failure to approve the motion of the 5 Star Movement, which forbade MPs and government officials to be paid by a foreign state. The reference to Matteo Renzi, lecturer, is clear […]
Read more ↣ : Renzi lecturer, Conte: “Amazed by those who said they were ready to vote for our motion and by those who profess to be patriots” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
Hits: 121
See also The outbreak of the epidemic in China, Xi finally spoke, and the officials were confused? | COVID-19 | ) CCP Virus | Xi Jinping |