Renzi, Meloni remove the constraint on the curves of the Franchi – Tuscany

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 24 – The stadium “of this city cannot be owned by the superintendencies. The elimination of the curves can be overcome. I disclose to the superintendent Ranaldi that in this country a Constitution is in force according to which the state norm is more important than the ministerial decree that places the constraint.



We ask Giorgia Meloni for a meeting. Meloni and Fitto said that Florence is dear to them: so in the first regulatory instrument, if they don’t want to use the Renzi amendment because it sounds bad, they should eliminate the restriction on curves. The project of the architect Casamonti should be made”. The leader of IV Matteo Renzi said this at a press conference in Piazza della Signoria in Florence dedicated to the renovation of the stadium after the rejection of 55 million euros of Pnrr funds by the EU .



“The important thing is that” from the center-right “the amendment is signed, I sign the Marcheschi-Donzelli amendment if they think that the Renzi amendment sounds bad”. The leader Iv, on Twitter, then underlined that “the European Union confirms what all sensible people have always thought.



Pnrr money cannot be used to redo the Fiorentina stadium. Europe’s money must go to public housing and schools, not for Serie A stadiums. Now there’s only one way: to authorize Fiorentina to do the work at Franchi at their own expense following the project that the club already has presented with the reduction of the curves”. (ANSA).

