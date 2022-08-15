8:53

Bonaccini, the theme of the Pd congress does not exist, I am with Letta

“Let’s clear the table, the theme of the congress does not exist”. This is clarified by the president of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, denying – in an interview with Corriere della sera – who accuses him of having opened the congress in the middle of the electoral campaign. «We have crucial elections ahead – he says – and we must win them, with Enrico in the front row and us alongside him, giving our all. And it is to win today, not thinking of a congress that does not exist, that I ask the Democratic Party to fully implement the Democratic Party ». He is asked if he believes that on September 26, in the event of a defeat, the challenge for the secretariat would open and if he would take the field. “I am not part of any current – Bonaccini replies – and the Democratic Party has a secretary who I supported in his election and I support now, given that the future of the country is at stake. Anyone who thinks about the next day is because he threw in the towel the day before. I will fight until the evening of the 25th ».