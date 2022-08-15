The leader of Italia Viva: my step to the side the only thing that needed to be done to close the third pole match. Bonaccini, the theme of the Pd congress does not exist, I am with Letta. M5S, Hanger: the exteriors in the price list add value
-
Berlusconi: priority is to free Italy from tax, bureaucracy and judicial oppression
“In the first hundred days we will simply have to secure the state accounts to avoid the interim exercise. But what matters is what we will do in five years of work. Our priority is to free Italy from the three oppressions, the fiscal one, with the flat tax at 23%, the bureaucratic one, with the abolition of preventive authorizations and the judicial one with the strengthening of citizens’ rights ». This was stated in an interview with Libero by the former prime minister and leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi. “We will have a particular focus on the weakest and the elderly, bringing all pensions to 1000 euros per month for 13 months. We will work for the future of our children, so that they can have a stable and decent paid job. We will devote particular attention to the environment, to greenery, to renewable energies. Of course, to achieve all this, the Forza Italia lists must be strengthened by voting ».
-
M5S, Hanger: the exteriors in the price list add value
“The Movement, not a limit: we have always made participation one of our identity traits and also the calling of parliamentarians goes in this direction”. This is how Chiara Appendino – interviewed by QN – answers on the 18 capilista proposed by the president M5s Conte. The former mayor of Turin assures: “I will give my all as I am sure that all the people who are no longer on the front line will do the same” and she believes that maintaining the two-term rule was “a choice of consistency”. And among the priorities of the M5s he mentions an “intervention on the tax wedge with the abolition of IRAP to help companies in difficulty and tax simplification, the introduction of the minimum wage of 9 euros per hour by law and the fight against precarious work to protect our young. The most urgent, however, is the containment of inflation and, therefore, of consumer prices ».
-
Bonaccini, the theme of the Pd congress does not exist, I am with Letta
“Let’s clear the table, the theme of the congress does not exist”. This is clarified by the president of Emilia Romagna, Stefano Bonaccini, denying – in an interview with Corriere della sera – who accuses him of having opened the congress in the middle of the electoral campaign. «We have crucial elections ahead – he says – and we must win them, with Enrico in the front row and us alongside him, giving our all. And it is to win today, not thinking of a congress that does not exist, that I ask the Democratic Party to fully implement the Democratic Party ». He is asked if he believes that on September 26, in the event of a defeat, the challenge for the secretariat would open and if he would take the field. “I am not part of any current – Bonaccini replies – and the Democratic Party has a secretary who I supported in his election and I support now, given that the future of the country is at stake. Anyone who thinks about the next day is because he threw in the towel the day before. I will fight until the evening of the 25th ».