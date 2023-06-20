Renzo Piano World Tour 2023: the great routes of contemporary architecture in 40 days

It certainly doesn’t happen to all recent graduates to go from books to being able to visit a 1:1 scale illustrated atlas of the best contemporary architecture on the planet, both of that already built and of examples under construction.

Nor to do it in forty days, perhaps accompanied by a project manager who explains the details or by the construction manager of that site, because among the very lucky ones selected by the cultural program promoted by the Renzo Piano Foundation in partnership con la Botin Foundation, Selvaag Group e glass. Nor to then be able to see his own experience, photos and sketches published in a book.

For Antoine, Chiara, Maria and Alvaro, on the other hand, this opportunity has become a reality and the day of departure has finally arrived. In the meantime, we present to you who the very excited selected are, what they say about this experience “let’s try not to have expectations that can overwhelm us, rather, to let ourselves be surprised by the beauty.”

It’s not the jet lag that scares them, not the heat, not the tiredness, but the fear of not being able to adequately process the enormous amount of sensations and information they will be subjected to on this trip. “I look forward to enhancing my knowledge through the debate that 4 young architects from 4 totally different contexts and backgrounds might have after experiencing the same building” says Alvaro “My fear is, if anything, that of reaching similar conclusions.”

I Fab Four

A French-Swiss, an Italian, a Norwegian and a Spaniard. No, it’s not the beginning of a joke, but the nationalities of the four participants in the fifth edition of the Renzo Piano World Tour.

Antoine Geiger, born in 1995, graduated from ENSAPM, École nationale supérieure d’architecture Paris-Malaquais; a reserved and lively personality, already at the head of his own practice, passionate about photography, a tool through which he loves to read places; Clare Barbetta, born in 1996, graduated in Rome, at Sapienza University; dancer as well as architect, in life she wants to make projects that are good for people, she seeks in this experience the definitive confirmation that being an architect is her profession.

Dalla AHO-Oslo School of Architecture and Design, Maria Schroederborn in 1995, cheerful, outgoing, highly motivated, interested in the practical processes of architecture (in fact she is supervisor at the University Workshop Lab) and Alvaro Romero Sancho(born 1996) graduate of the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, optimistic and enthusiastic, who grew up surrounded by building sets and handmade models, and says «Architecture was my hobby then, now my profession.»

Antoine Geiger, Chiara Barbetta, Maria Schroeder and Alvaro Romero Sancho

Selection criteria

Naturally, to be selected for the Renzo Piano World Tour, you have to be good: here meritocracy is worth a lot. In percentage terms, the portfolio and curriculum vitae presented account for 70% of the evaluation given by the jury (made up of three members per university).

To get a score in the other 30%, however, you also need to demonstrate that you are open to the world, know how to communicate in English and be transversal, demonstrating that you have creative skill such as writing, drawing, photography: today’s world and architecture, on the other hand, are complex issues and must be interpreted with multiple points of view.

The Universities that train the designers of tomorrow have great responsibilities in this regard, teaching them that there are a plurality of tools and points of view to be taken into consideration in a project.

To be involved this year are the ENSAPM of Paris, the AHO of Oslo, the Polytechnic of Madrid. And for Italy? After the University of Padua (2017-18), the University of Catania – Syracuse branch (2019), the IUAV of Venice (2020-22) this year is the turn of the Roman Sapienza.

An overview of the stages

June 19 – July 27, 2023

The program – organized thanks to the collaboration with ProviaggiArchitettura – foresees a very tight timetable, for this year mainly polarized around two continents: Europe and North America. Unlike previous editions, in fact, Antoine, Chiara, Maria and Alvaro will not make any stops in Africa or Asia.

An itinerary that touches over 25 citieswith the possibility of visiting approx 30 works designed by the Renzo Piano Building Workshop and many – including museums, airports, stations, infrastructures, private foundations, business centers, auditoriums, libraries, scientific centers – by other famous architects, without forgetting the great Masters.

Any examples?

It starts from Parisafter having received the canonical blessing from Renzo Piano and having visited his iconic works such as the Beaubourg o to Pathé Seydoux Foundation but also there Trade Exchange by Tadao Ando or the Louis Vuitton Foundation by Frank Gehry, to then explore Switzerland, Geneva with the CERN, Berna with the Paul Klee Center, Basel with the Beyeler Foundation, Because on the Rhine with the Vitra Design Museum.

The unmissable stage a Rochamp (and who misses the Le Corbusier/Renzo Piano combo?) and then go to Oslo: the Norwegian capital is a city in turmoil, where there is no shortage of works of contemporary architecture to see. L’Astrup Fearnley Museum of Modern Art for example, but also theOpera House of Snøhetta or the Museo Munchjust reopened.

From the cool Scandinavian climate to the torrid heat of the Mediterranean, between Greece and Spain: Antoine, Chiara, Maria and Alvaro will see in sequence Athens (the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the Acropolis museum in Tschumi), Bilbao (Guggenheim), Santander (Botin Foundation), Madrid to then take a flight and fly over the Atlantic Ocean, destination New York.

The focus on North American metropolises from the East to the West Coast is particularly consistent this year. In fact, the boys will spend in the USA from 4 – Independence Day – to 23 July, visiting, in addition New York (where there are many, many things to see, the expansion of Whitney Museumthe Morgan Libraryil New York Times building just to name a few) New Haven, Boston, Chicago With the’Art Instituteil Millenium Parkthe Robie House of Frank Lloyd Wright), Dallas (Kimbell Art Museum), Forth Worth, Houston (Menil Collection), San Francisco, Malibu, The Angels (with the LACMA and the brand new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in RPBW).

There is something to have fun! Among these, however, the two most awaited destinations are New York (for Chiara, Maria and Alvaro) and Dallas for Antoine. All four will visit America for the first time.

From LA they fly back to Italy, to Milan, finishing the long journey in Genoa, where they will be welcomed again at Punta Nave Renzo and Milly Rossato Piano, director of education programs and conservation of the Renzo Piano Foundation. We will also be there, in charge of documenting and narrating the stages step by step. Have a good trip!

promoted by Renzo Piano Foundation, Botin Foundation, glass e Selvaag Groupin collaboration with ProViaggiArchitettura e professionearchitetto.it

PARIGI › GENEVA › BERN › BASEL › WEIL AM RHEIN › RONCHAMP › ZURIGO › OSLO › ATHENS › BILBAO › SANTANDER › MADRID › NEW YORK › NEW HAVEN › BOSTON › CHI CAGO › Dallas › FORT WORTH › HOUSTON › SAN FRANCISCO › CARMEL › MALIBU LOS ANGELES › MILAN › GENOVA

