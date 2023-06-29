Repair exams – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Compulsory schools closed, optional ones open. At least for us of the Done, that we receive authoritative lessons on how to make a newspaper every day. That is, possibly like the others: without news or questions so as not to disturb the driver. And no cartoons or jokes, otherwise the professor on duty doesn’t understand them and you have to explain them to him with a little drawing (or another cartoon). And if we go on TV, it’s better if we don’t exaggerate and above all we work for free, otherwise Bin Rignan and his harem will feel bad about it. On Saturday some mentally ill people calling themselves “Atlantists”, while Russia risked a coup d’état, civil war, bloodbath and the world held its breath at the idea that 6-7 thousand nuclear warheads would fall into the fairy hands of Prigozhin, all bathed from the triumphal march of the well-known messenger of peace and truth. But only because the victory of the gentleman, suddenly promoted from “butcher” to starred “chef”, would have “put the lie” to the “supporters of Putin’s invincibility”: that is, the “pacifists” and the “Putinians” of the Done. Who of course have never claimed Putin’s invincibility and in any case have not been proven wrong by anything or anyone, given that (at least as we write, we’ll see tomorrow) Prigozhin has escaped and Putin is still there.

Yesterday a professor of clear fame was added to the teaching staff: Paolo Mieli, a mythological figure who unites the journalist and the historian, but always due to insufficient evidence. Guess what he was talking about on La7? Of the Done. We hoped he would finally have proof of what he said some time ago on La7 in our presence: “When Draghi arrived, he found that Conte and Arcuri had bought masks for 763 weeks, that is, for 14 and a half years, between now and 2035!… Would any doubts be legitimate, if it were ever true that Draghi and Figliuolo found 14 and a half years of masks in their warehouses? One day we’ll settle it.” But unfortunately that day never comes: not even yesterday Mieli wanted to reveal where all those masks are stored, which should occupy the whole of Molise. The journalist and historian had it with the Done because he takes the liberty of discovering news about the minister Santanchè (which he softly interviewed in a diuretic review in Capri) and even publishes it on the front page: “I read foreign newspapers. And we are the only country in the world where there is a newspaper, the Done, which instead of opening with Russia, opens with Santanchè. It’s bizarre.” But look: an Italian newspaper, after having opened up on the failed coup in Russia as long as there were noteworthy facts, allows itself to give news that all the others take up again on a minister of the Italian government. News that, among other things, are also true. Where will we end up.