Repair of the road between Turin and the Curtiembres bridge is underway

The Infrastructure Secretariat is advancing in the repair and improvement of the road that leads from Turin to the Curtiembres bridge, a vital route for traffic between Pereira, Combia and Marseille. To date, 420 linear meters of this important road have been intervened.

Given the deficient conditions that this route presented, the local administration together with the Government of Risaralda began with the asphalting of this road. It is important to highlight that the Government is in the final phase of the installation of the new Tanneries bridge, which will guarantee the mobility of those who live in the township of Combia.

“We have carried out the expansion of the berms, cleaning of the ditches and in general of the entire area. This will allow us that when the Curtiembres bridge comes into operation, the road will be in adequate conditions for circulation on this road corridor ”, said Milton Hurtado, Secretary of Infrastructure.

“This road is approximately 2 kilometers long with a section that fluctuates between 7 and 8 meters”, added Milton Hurtado.

Photo: Supplied

In relation to the public lighting modernization project, the Ministry of Infrastructure plans to install new luminaires in this section, with the aim of improving mobility conditions towards the Combia sector.

