Repairs began on the Simón Bolívar bridge

After the citizen’s complaint, who revealed the poor condition of the Simón Bolívar Bridge between Cartago and Pereira, Invias (National Highway Institute) began the corresponding repairs to the structure.

During the last few days, this bridge has become more important due to the collapse of the El Alambrado bridge, between the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca.

Faced with this, the National Institute of Roads enabled the Cartago, Pereira, Armenia, Alto de La Línea route, for heavy-duty vehicles that leave from the port of Buenaventura to the center of the country. This high vehicular flow generated concern in the community, since it not only puts drivers at risk, but also the nearby population.

Therefore, INVIAS took measures to solve this problem, working together with the transit authorities, to guarantee the safety of users and the community. Expect more information in our print edition.