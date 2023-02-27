A new controversy generated the Health Reform Bill after a document made up of several ministers was leaked, who objected to the initiative.

It is a 17-page document that was released through social networks, in which the ministers affirm that the reform will generate a fiscal impact for the country.

The report is addressed to the Minister of Health Carolina Corcho Mejía, and is signed by the Ministers of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, Education Alejandro Gaviria, Agriculture, Cecilia López Montaño and the Director of National Planning, Jorge Iván González.

It is not new

However, it was learned that sources close to the national government stood up to the criticism and affirmed that the ministers’ report is not new and that it was discussed before the project was presented to Congress.

They state that the project was modified taking into account the observations.

The repairs

The document leaked to public opinion refers to the increase in expenses in the event that the initiative passes in Congress, which would imply approximately two trillion pesos a year.

Likewise, it is indicated that the above does not include other expenses, such as labor formalization, the role of the EPS, among others.

Given the lack of clarity in many processes, many counterproposals have been presented to the government, as has been done by Andi, or by the EPS itself.

Former President Alvaro Uribe Vélez also recommended holding a popular consultation on said reform.

Comments