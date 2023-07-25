Repentant young man avoids tragedy by trying to jump from a bridge in Santa Marta

In an emotional and surprising event, a young man who, visibly distraught, tried to take his own life by throwing himself off a bridge in the Trunk of the Caribbeanin Santa Marta, but an act of faith and divine intercession led him to change his mind and abandon his suicidal intentions.

Also read: They reinforce security in Remolino, Salamina and Sitionuevo for pamphlets.

The touching episode had place in the via what communicates a Deficit con he sector of wells Coloradoswhere an individual witnessed the desperate situation of the young man and began recording with his cell phone.

Noting the impending risk and despair of the young man, he witness began a pray ferventlyasking God to enlighten and help the young man in his moment of anguish.

Miraculously, the young man, who was on the edge of the abyss, showed signs of repentance and stopped his suicide attempt. Through tears and despair, she decided to reverse her heartbreaking decision.

Also read: Adopt security measures at Fiesta del Mar.

The shocking moment was captured on video and shared through social networks, generating a great commotion among netizens.



The power of faith and solidarity of an unknown person touched thousands of people online, who have stressed the importance of being vigilant and providing support to those who are going through difficult times.

The case has left a lesson of hope and has reaffirmed the belief of many in miracles and the existence of God. The importance of empathy and support for those facing emotional crises has also been highlighted in the virtual community.