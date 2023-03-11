Home News Replacement of aqueduct networks in sections 1 and 2 of the Tamacá work completed
Replacement of aqueduct networks in sections 1 and 2 of the Tamacá work completed

With the aim of contributing to the future assurance of the provision of the aqueduct service in the south of the city, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar, carried out a complete comprehensive optimization plan that included not only the renovation of the sewage networks, but also the optimization of the drinking water main lines that had more than 60 years of deterioration due to their age and use.

The execution of this aqueduct work, which has a positive impact on 14,259 users in the sectors of El Rodadero and Gaira, was carried out within the framework of the works that are being carried out in sections 1 and 2 of the project to optimize the Tamaca collector in race 2 between streets 9 and 10 of The Rodadero and in 13th and 14th streets from Tamaca avenue.

At these points, a total of 310 linear meters of 12-inch pipes were installed, which improve transportation, pressures, continuity of service, and the quality of drinking water.

The completion of these two sections of the work enables the company to continue advancing in actions, efforts and investments that allow the Samarios to have an aqueduct infrastructure that guarantees the provision of this public service in an organized manner, with quality, coverage and reliability, even in dry season.

