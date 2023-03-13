Apple has been amazing for many years with enormously powerful and at the same time energy-efficient chips, which are used in the iPhone, iPad and other products of the group. In 2020, Cupertino also heralded the switch from Intel to its own ARM chips for the Mac: the computers impress with an impressive combination of performance and long battery life. Apple remains true to this path and will have chips with a smaller structure width manufactured for many devices this year. In particular, the long-standing contract manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is benefiting from these plans.

Many orders for TSMC – a large part goes to Apple

Apple has long been one of TSMC’s most important customers, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Like the trade journal based in Taiwan DigiTimes reported, the supplier had to accept a significant drop in orders for chips using the 5-nanometer process in November 2022. The orders for the corresponding iPhone chips alone have declined by 30 percent. Now the situation is completely different: DigiTimes refers to sources at TSMC, which speak of a production capacity utilization of 70 percent and more – solely because of the orders from Apple to manufacture 3 nm chips. The semiconductor manufacturer wants to achieve capacity utilization of around 50 percent as early as the end of March.

Several products with 3nm chips

With the A17 Bionic, the iPhone 15 Pro will receive a chip manufactured using the 3-nanometer process, while the iPhone 15 (Plus) will probably receive the A16 with a structural width of 3 nanometers. Other contenders for such processors are the upcoming 13″ MacBook Air and the much-rumoured 15″ variant. Apple is likely to equip these computers and an updated version of the MacBook Pro 13″ with the M3 chip, which in all likelihood was also manufactured using the 3-nanometer process. Incidentally, orders from Nvidia and AMD for AI processors are also coming together TSMC’s stable order books, the report says.