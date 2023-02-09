Home News Report case of animal abuse in Santa Marta
Report case of animal abuse in Santa Marta

The situation denounced by the Samaria community has been described as worrisome, in which cases of animal abuse in neighborhoods such as Santa Fe and El Pantano are reported, apparently by a person who would be charging 50,000 pesos for the rental of horses and donkeys that apparently they are subjected to forced labor.

“Sometimes you see wagon clubs in the city; We found people who believe that owning horses and donkeys is already a good business opportunity”, mentioned animal rights activist Lorenzo Bonilla.

On the other hand, he stressed that “carromulas” is something that is prohibited in the city and at a national level, taking into account that it affects both vehicular traffic and the welfare of animals.
He also said that “these are generally rented to people who need to transport heavy loads of any kind, a situation that becomes more worrying every day.”

The organizations and some animal-friendly citizens, call on the Secretary of Government and likewise, the Environmental Police to carry out the respective inspection, on these animals that are being brought from other places and under what conditions this traffic is taking place.

