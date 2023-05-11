Report forest fires in Canada due to drought and heat wave – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

The extent of the fires and their early onset illustrate the impacts of climate change, due to its geographic location, Canada is warming faster than the rest of the world. Therefore, these phenomena are bound to repeat themselves more and more often.

“In total, 390,000 hectares have already been burned. This is 10 times more than a normal year, and we’re just getting started,” said Danielle Smith, premier of the province of Alberta, where a state of emergency was declared.

About 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes as hundreds of firefighters work to control the flames.

The vast majority of fires are human-caused, caused by cigarette butts, campfires that were not properly put out, or sometimes malicious acts, he said.