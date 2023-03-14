© Reuters.



Di Liz Moyer

Investing.com – Stocks rallied on Monday despite pressure on the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which raised fears of contagion in markets.

Technology stocks rallied, while the fell from positive to negative with half an hour left in the trading session.

Over the weekend, the federal banking regulators announced a series of measures to support the banking sector after the bankruptcy of SVB and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:). Last year’s rapid rate hike caught banks with losses in their securities portfolio, while SVB also experienced a rapid contraction in deposits. Regulators agreed to make sure depositors got all their money back from the two banks, whether they were insured or not, easing the anxiety of firms that were left without access to their cash.

Now investors are wondering what the banking crisis means for the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision. The central bank is expected to meet next week to then announce its policy decision. Tomorrow’s consumer price index data should influence the decision, but the banking sector crisis could also prompt the Fed to adopt a less aggressive approach.

Bond yields fell on Monday on expectations that the Fed’s final interest rate won’t be as high as expected even last week.

Investors will await statements on the banking sector and its impact on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s decision, who will hold a press conference next week following the announcement of the decision.

Here are the events to follow this Tuesday:

1. Report IPC

The February report is scheduled for 2:30 pm (UTC). Consumer price inflation is expected to rise 0.4% month on month and 6% year-on-year through February. Excluding food and energy prices are expected to rise 0.4% month-on-month and 5.5% year-on-year.

2. Useful Lennar

Homebuilder Lennar Corporation (NYSE:) is expected to post earnings per share of $1.55 on revenue of $5.9 billion.

3. Earnings of Guess

The clothing manufacturer Guess? Inc (NYSE: ) is expected to report earnings per share of $1.30 on revenue of $779 million.