Report of a shooting at the home of UFC star Jorge Masvidal

A person was shot at least twice at the home of mixed martial arts (MMA) star Jorge Masvidal, who is remembered for having achieved the fastest knockout in history in just five seconds, in the county American from Miami-Dade, Florida, this Thursday, local media reports.

According to the authorities, quoted by the outlet, the alleged shooter was found together with the victim, who was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Both involved stated that the incident was caused by a heated discussion.

It is noted that Masvidal, 38, was not involved in the event, since he was not on the property. However, Fox Sports 640 radio host Andy Slater, citing police sources, reported that the father of the former American wrestler, who retired earlier this month with a professional record of 35 wins and 17 losses, is in custody. as a possible suspect in the attack. with RT

