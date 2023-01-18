Report of the Proposal Review Committee of the Thirteenth Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on the Review of Proposals at the First Session of the Thirteenth Session

(Deliberated and approved at the first meeting of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on January 17, 2023)

During the first meeting of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, participating units and special committees of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and focused on the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China. The decision-making and deployment of the provincial party committee focuses on the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”, focuses on the urgent, difficult and anxious issues of the people, actively makes suggestions and suggestions through proposals, and broadly builds consensus.

As of 16:00 on January 15, a total of 936 proposals were received, including 116 collective proposals and 820 individual proposals from committee members. According to the Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference Proposal Work Regulations and Proposal Review Work Rules, after strict review, 821 cases were filed. Judging from the review, the proposal fully reflects the situation in all aspects of the province and puts forward many valuable opinions and suggestions.

In terms of economic construction, 361 cases were filed, mainly related to services and integration into the new development pattern, promoting the organic combination of expanding domestic demand strategy and deepening supply-side structural reform; enhancing competitive advantages in equipment manufacturing and other fields, promoting the development of clusters such as the modern petrochemical industry, and expanding the digital economy , new energy, new materials and other emerging industries; strengthen key core technology research, improve the transformation and industrialization level of scientific and technological achievements; promote deep-level reform and high-level opening up, build and make good use of open platforms such as the Hunan Free Trade Zone, and accelerate the construction to integrate into the Jointly build a new pattern of opening up with the focus on the “Belt and Road”; promote rural revitalization, urban-rural integration, and coordinated regional development, prevent and resolve major risks, and ensure food security. In terms of political construction, 87 cases were filed, mainly involving the development of people’s democracy in the whole process, the comprehensive development of deliberative democracy, the active development of grassroots democracy, the improvement of the working mechanism of absorbing public opinion and pooling public wisdom, and promoting the institutionalization and normalization of CPPCC members’ contact with service sectors; Rule of law in Hunan, safe Hunan, improve the level of public security governance, improve the social governance system, etc. In terms of cultural construction, 99 cases were filed, mainly involving the practice of socialist core values, improving the level of social civilization; making state-owned cultural enterprises stronger, better and bigger, promoting comprehensive governance in the field of entertainment, and promoting the high-quality development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries; in-depth implementation The global tourism strategy cultivates and polishes the “five business cards” of Hunan cultural tourism; strengthens the protection and inheritance of cultural relics, and promotes the creative transformation and innovative development of Hunan culture. In terms of social construction, 192 cases were registered, mainly related to the implementation of key livelihood issues, and continued to promote the resolution of the people’s “urgent, difficult, and anxious” problems; to run education that satisfies the people, and to build a strong education province; to improve the quality of employment, increase the income level of the people, and make solid progress Common prosperity; improve the level of people’s livelihood security, promote the equalization and accessibility of basic public services; accelerate the construction of a healthy Hunan, and build a strong province of traditional Chinese medicine and sports. In terms of ecological civilization construction, 82 cases were filed, mainly involving green and low-carbon transformation of development methods, promoting green development, circular development, and low-carbon development; strengthening environmental pollution prevention and control, improving ecosystem functions, and building our province “one river, one lake, three mountains and four waters” “Ecological security pattern; actively and steadily promote carbon peak carbon neutrality; accelerate the construction of ecological civilization system, etc.

The leaders of the provincial party committee and the provincial government attach great importance to the proposal work of the CPPCC, give instructions on the abstracts of important proposals, and put forward requirements for the handling of proposals.

After the closing of the conference, we will promptly submit the filing proposal to the relevant organizers for handling. Proposals not to be put on file shall be forwarded to relevant departments for reference in the form of opinions and suggestions as appropriate.

Proposals received after the proposal deadline for this conference will be reviewed in a timely manner according to relevant procedures, and submitted to the relevant organizers for handling after filing the case.