Report on investigation and handling of “6.1” food safety incident in Jiangxi Vocational College – Xinhua English.news.cn

In response to the “6.1” food safety incident of Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College, the joint investigation team composed of the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Public Security Department, the Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and the Provincial Market Supervision Administration conducted an investigation based on the principle of seeking truth from facts, and the relevant situation is hereby notified as follows.

After investigating the scene, the joint investigation team retrieved surveillance video and found that on June 1, students ate a foreign object suspected to be a “rat head” in the cafeteria, which was discarded by the staff of the cafeteria involved on the day of the incident. By viewing the video of the kitchen in the canteen, checking the purchase list, asking the person in charge of the canteen involved, the parties involved in the kitchen, the students involved, and the onlookers, it was determined that the foreign object was not a duck neck. According to the professional identification of domestic authoritative animal experts on the extracted on-site photos and videos taken by the students involved, it was determined that the foreign object was the head of a mouse-like rodent. Nanchang High-tech Zone Market Supervision Bureau Changdong Branch and Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College did not seriously investigate and collect evidence, and it was wrong to issue the conclusion that “foreign objects are duck necks”.

It has been determined that Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College bears the main responsibility for the incident, the companies involved are directly responsible, and the market supervision and management department is responsible for supervision.

At present, in accordance with the “Food Safety Law of the People’s Republic of China” and its implementation regulations, the Nanchang Municipal Market Supervision Administration has revoked the food business license of the canteen involved, and severely punished the enterprises involved and their legal representatives. In the next step, Jiangxi Industrial Vocational and Technical College, Nanchang High-tech Zone Market Supervision Bureau Changdong Branch and other relevant responsible units, enterprises involved and responsible persons will be dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations, and special rectification of food safety will be carried out in the whole province to focus on the source Governance to effectively protect the food safety of the people. (Reporter Lai Xing)