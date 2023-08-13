Home » Report: Rheinmetall wants to deliver new reconnaissance drones to Kiev
Report: Rheinmetall wants to deliver new reconnaissance drones to Kiev

Düsseldorf/Kiev (dts news agency) – The German armaments group Rheinmetall apparently wants to deliver a “Luna NG” type drone system to Ukraine by the end of the year. This is reported by the “Bild am Sonntag” with reference to corporate circles.

The “drone package” consists of a ground control station with several “drones”, a launch catapult and military trucks. The “Luna NG” can be used as a reconnaissance system, provide an LTE network and intercept or disrupt communications. “NG” means “New Generation” of Luna drone.

Other drone models have already been delivered to Ukraine from Bundeswehr stocks.

