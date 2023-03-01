Report the situation to the representatives of the Central All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce of the democratic parties and people without party affiliation to listen to opinions

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Holds a Democratic Consultative Conference

Xi Jinping presided over and delivered an important speech

Li Qiang Zhao Leji Wang Huning Cai Qiding Xue Xiang Li Xi attended

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 28th. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a democratic consultation meeting in Zhongnanhai on February 28th to discuss the reform plan of the party and state institutions, the list of leaders of state institutions that the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China intends to recommend to the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress, and The proposed list of CPPCC leadership candidates to be recommended to the First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will be reported to the central committees of the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of non-party personages to hear their opinions. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.

In his speech, Xi Jinping pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made important arrangements for deepening the reform of the party and state institutions. It is deepening the reform of the financial system, improving the system of unified leadership of the Party Central Committee over scientific and technological work, optimizing the government responsibility system and organizational structure, and improving the Party Central Committee’s decision-making. Discussing and coordinating institutions, optimizing the allocation of organizational resources, promoting grassroots governance led by party building, strengthening party building work in mixed-ownership enterprises and non-public enterprises, and straightening out industry associations, societies, and chambers of commerce. Party building work management systems and other aspects put forward clear requirements. In order to implement the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China formulated the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan (Draft)” on the basis of in-depth research and demonstration and extensive solicitation of opinions. After deliberation and approval at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the content of the reform of state institutions will be submitted to the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress for deliberation in accordance with legal procedures. In general, this reform of the party and state institutions highlights key industries and fields, is relatively targeted, relatively intensive, involves a wide range of areas, and touches relatively deep interests. It will have an important impact on economic and social development.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress and the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee will be held soon. The election of a new leadership of state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is an important task of the two sessions, and it is also a major event related to the overall situation. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China attaches great importance to the personnel arrangements for the re-election of the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, conducted research and deployment, and deliberated and listened to opinions within a certain range. During the brewing process, everyone believed that the candidates for the leadership of the new national institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference should fully implement the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. , strengthen the “four self-confidences” and achieve the “two safeguards”; we must unswervingly follow the path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics, adhere to the organic unity of the party’s leadership, the people’s masters of the country, and the rule of law, and strengthen the National People’s Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference We must adhere to the principle of the party’s management of cadres, adhere to the principle of having both ability and political integrity, put morality first, and appoint people on their merits, implement the standards of good cadres in the new era and the requirements of loyalty, cleanliness and responsibility, and strictly control the political and integrity of candidates. , Image off. On the basis of fully listening to opinions, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China fully considered the conditions of candidates, various structural requirements and work needs, and proposed a list of suggestions, which was submitted to the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee for deliberation.

Xi Jinping hopes that all democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and personages without party affiliation will deeply understand the significance of this reform of party and state institutions, unify their thoughts and actions into the reform plan, vigorously support the reform, ensure the smooth completion of the tasks of the conference, and hold the two sessions. It will become a meeting of democratic unity, concentration and strength, and a clean and upright atmosphere. It is hoped that the central committees of the democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people without party affiliation will recognize the situation, convey confidence, unite and lead the majority of members and the people they connect with to unify their thoughts and actions with the decisions and deployments made by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, actively offer advice and suggestions, and broadly build consensus , do a good job in solving doubts, explaining doubts and educating and guiding in a targeted manner, and unite and work hard to achieve the goals and tasks throughout the year.

Zheng Jianbang, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Revolutionary Committee, Ding Zhongli, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic League, Hao Mingjin, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, Cai Dafeng, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Progressive Party, He Wei, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Peasants and Labor Party, Jiang Zuojun, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Zhi Gong Party, Wu Weihua, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiu San Society, Su Hui, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Taiwan League, Gao Yunlong, chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and Li Wei, a representative of non-party figures, made speeches. They believe that the reform plan of the party and state institutions, the proposed list of candidates for the leadership of the new state institutions and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, are all formed on the basis of extensive consultation and full deliberation and consultation. The new journey of the times, the development of the party and the country, expressed firm support, and put forward opinions and suggestions on deepening the reform of the party and state institutions, and supporting the strengthening of the self-construction of the democratic parties.

Wang Chen, Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, He Lifeng, Zhang Qingli, Chen Xi, and comrades in charge of relevant central departments attended the meeting.

Non-Party people attending the meeting also included Chen Zhu, Wan Gang, Chen Xiaoguang, Gu Shengzhi, Liu Xincheng, Shao Hong and He Baoxiang, Wang Guangqian, Qin Boyong, Zhu Yongxin, Yang Zhen, Zhang Endi, Li Yuefeng, Zhou Zhonghe.

“People’s Daily” (version 01, March 1, 2023)

