Source title: Domestic and foreign reporters experience the construction achievements of Beijing’s urban sub-center on the spot “This city seems to be built in a park”

On the afternoon of the 13th, the news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China organized domestic and foreign reporters to walk into the sub-center of Beijing city to experience the construction achievements of the sub-center on the spot. The first stop of the reporters’ trip to the city’s sub-center was the “Interchange of Five Rivers”. Located in the Riverside Beijing International Wealth Center, the “two districts” exhibition hall is a comprehensive functional body integrating policy release, publicity and promotion, investment promotion, and exhibition and display of the “two districts”. Hu Xian, a reporter from Canada Symbiosis International Media Co., Ltd., stood in the first row, carefully reading the contents of the exhibition board, and took out his camera from time to time to take pictures. When listening to the commentator saying that “The Canal Business District will become China‘s ‘Canary Wharf’ in the future”, Hu Xian repeatedly praised, “With the promotion of the construction of the ‘two districts’, the top resource innovation elements at home and abroad will surely continue to be introduced to the city. The sub-center gathers.” Afterwards, the reporters boarded the cruise ship and experienced the ecological picture scroll of blue and green interweaving, fresh and bright, and the integration of water and city along the canal. As the “Northern Water City”, the sub-center of the city is accelerating the formation of a new map of “one river and one scene”, connecting greenways and connecting parks through river views, allowing trails, rivers, greenways, and corridors to be “connected by four roads”, weaving a park. The river leisure circle creates a hydrophilic “urban meeting room”. With the opening of the 40-kilometer river course in the Tongzhou section of the North Canal, the canal scenery line of “one axis, two belts, two mountains, and thirteen nodes” has also been completed. “This city seems to be built in a park.” “Look, the bridge in front is so beautiful!” “There are still people singing and dancing on the riverside square.” On the viewing deck of the cruise ship, reporters appeared with the canal as the background. broadcast. Yang Lingyun, a Beijing-based reporter from Hong Kong Commercial Daily, has lived in Tongzhou for more than ten years. “I have a lot of affection for it.” When he mentioned the changes in Tongzhou’s ecological environment, he was very emotional, “I still remember many years ago that the water quality of the canal was not good, and the water quality of the canal was not good. There is not much scenery. Look at the riverside now, dancing and singing, and tourists can take boats. It’s really changed, and it’s changing with each passing day.” Yang Lingyun raised the camera to take a picture, and an egret that had just caught a fish happened to fly into the camera. , “I hope this place gets better and better!” Yang Lingyun said with a smile, “The sub-center of the city has both vitality and charm.” See also Nanjing people who have been discriminated against and expelled everywhere due to the epidemic | Teacher Du Junfei | Novel Coronavirus The cruise ship docked steadily at the pier of the Grand Canal Forest Park. From the Sixth Ring Road in the north to Wuyao Bridge in the south, the Grand Canal Forest Park built along the canal has six scenic spots. After getting off the boat and entering the park, there are still many reporters who keep taking pictures. The charming autumn colors and the smiling faces of tourists are all recorded. Afterwards, the reporters came to the Yuedao viewing platform to climb up to the distance and enjoy the scenery of the canal. The last stop of the reporters was the “three major buildings” in the sub-center of the city, which is located in the green heart of ten thousand acres of forests. The “three major buildings” are a museum like a “canal boat”, a library built with “ginkgo leaves” on the roof, and a theater whose design is inspired by the ancient granary of Tongzhou. Before the end of 2023, they must meet the opening conditions and become the cultural center, vitality center, and citizen cultural and leisure center in the sub-center of the city. “I have been in Beijing for more than 20 years, and I was deeply shocked when I first came to Tongzhou.” said Qi Jige, a reporter from Macau Monthly. The unique shapes of the “three major buildings” are unforgettable. The focus of self-reporting.

On the afternoon of the 13th, the news center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China organized domestic and foreign reporters to walk into the sub-center of Beijing city to experience the construction achievements of the sub-center on the spot.

The first stop of the reporters’ trip to the city’s sub-center was the “Interchange of Five Rivers”. Located in the Riverside Beijing International Wealth Center, the “two districts” exhibition hall is a comprehensive functional body integrating policy release, publicity and promotion, investment promotion, and exhibition and display of the “two districts”. Hu Xian, a reporter from Canada Symbiosis International Media Co., Ltd., stood in the first row, carefully reading the contents of the exhibition board, and took out his camera from time to time to take pictures. When listening to the commentator saying that “The Canal Business District will become China‘s ‘Canary Wharf’ in the future”, Hu Xian repeatedly praised, “With the promotion of the construction of the ‘two districts’, the top resource innovation elements at home and abroad will surely continue to be introduced to the city. The sub-center gathers.”

Afterwards, the reporters boarded the cruise ship and experienced the ecological picture scroll of blue and green interweaving, fresh and bright, and the integration of water and city along the canal. As the “Northern Water City”, the sub-center of the city is accelerating the formation of a new map of “one river and one scene”, connecting greenways and connecting parks through river views, allowing trails, rivers, greenways, and corridors to be “connected by four roads”, weaving a park. The river leisure circle creates a hydrophilic “urban meeting room”. With the opening of the 40-kilometer river course in the Tongzhou section of the North Canal, the canal scenery line of “one axis, two belts, two mountains, and thirteen nodes” has also been completed.

“This city seems to be built in a park.” “Look, the bridge in front is so beautiful!” “There are still people singing and dancing on the riverside square.” On the viewing deck of the cruise ship, reporters appeared with the canal as the background. broadcast. Yang Lingyun, a Beijing-based reporter from Hong Kong Commercial Daily, has lived in Tongzhou for more than ten years. “I have a lot of affection for it.” When he mentioned the changes in Tongzhou’s ecological environment, he was very emotional, “I still remember many years ago that the water quality of the canal was not good, and the water quality of the canal was not good. There is not much scenery. Look at the riverside now, dancing and singing, and tourists can take boats. It’s really changed, and it’s changing with each passing day.” Yang Lingyun raised the camera to take a picture, and an egret that had just caught a fish happened to fly into the camera. , “I hope this place gets better and better!” Yang Lingyun said with a smile, “The sub-center of the city has both vitality and charm.”

The cruise ship docked steadily at the pier of the Grand Canal Forest Park. From the Sixth Ring Road in the north to Wuyao Bridge in the south, the Grand Canal Forest Park built along the canal has six scenic spots. After getting off the boat and entering the park, there are still many reporters who keep taking pictures. The charming autumn colors and the smiling faces of tourists are all recorded. Afterwards, the reporters came to the Yuedao viewing platform to climb up to the distance and enjoy the scenery of the canal.

The last stop of the reporters was the “three major buildings” in the sub-center of the city, which is located in the green heart of ten thousand acres of forests. The “three major buildings” are a museum like a “canal boat”, a library built with “ginkgo leaves” on the roof, and a theater whose design is inspired by the ancient granary of Tongzhou. Before the end of 2023, they must meet the opening conditions and become the cultural center, vitality center, and citizen cultural and leisure center in the sub-center of the city. “I have been in Beijing for more than 20 years, and I was deeply shocked when I first came to Tongzhou.” said Qi Jige, a reporter from Macau Monthly. The unique shapes of the “three major buildings” are unforgettable. The focus of self-reporting.